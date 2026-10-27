Haryana power reform faces setback as govt opposes private distribution

Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, states that the “appropriate Government may specify that a generating company shall, in extraordinary circumstances operate and maintain any generating station in accordance with the directions of that Government”.

The Act precedes the Electricity Rules, 2005, which gives a similar right to the central government, allowing it to “from time to time (can) issue orders and practice directions in regard to the implementation of these rules and matters incidental or ancillary thereto as the Central Government may consider appropriate”.

Open access in electricity means the same thing it does in telecom: consumers have the right to pick from among many players, whether state-run or private. Up until now, only some states have allowed this option to power consumers, albeit only to those who use loads of at least 1 MW. In effect, this choice was limited to medium-scale industries. But in such cases, too, licensees have installed penal clauses to dissuade migration. This is because electricity price is almost always subsidised for households and rural consumers.