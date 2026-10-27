Haryana power reform faces setback as govt opposes private distribution

The HERC order said Eleven Power will enjoy the licence for a period of 25 years under Section 14 of the Electricity Act, 2003, and would cover the Nuh and Gurugram revenue districts and all categories of consumers, including households, farms and businesses.
A release by the company noted that electricity demand across Nuh and Gurugram, including Manesar and Sohna, was rising quickly. The projections set out in Eleven Power’s petition, based on growth rates approved by the Commission, show annual electricity sales in the licence area rising from about 12,220 million units in financial year (FY) 2024-25 to about 18,224 million units by FY 2030-31. Many commercial establishments, industrial units, and high-rise residential buildings in the area continue to depend on diesel generators during outages. Across Haryana, nearly 1.3 lakh applications for new connections and load enhancement, involving over 2,400 MW of load, were pending as of October 2025.