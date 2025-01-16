Hikal promoters, Baba Kalyani faction clash over family wealth disclosures

Kalyani Investment Company (KICL) , a Baba Kalyani group firm, and the promoters of Hikal, Sugandha and Jai Hiremath, have traded charges over withholding a critical 2023 letter by late banker N. Vaghul concerning the family’s division of assets.

The Hiremaths said KICL failed to disclose the letter earlier and is now misinterpreting its contents to raise baseless allegations. Sugandha Hiremath, the younger sister of Baba Kalyani, is locked in a dispute over the family’s wealth.

KICL, on the other hand, maintained its stance that Vaghul’s letter was allegedly withheld by the Hiremaths with the intention of creating a false market in the securities of KICL and Hikal.

KICL’s letter alleges that Vaghul’s 2023 correspondence refutes the existence of any family arrangement entered into by and between late founder Dr N.A. Kalyani and Babasaheb Kalyani concerning Hikal shares.

“The reasons for denial and interpretation of late Vaghul’s letter suiting the Hiremaths is a complete afterthought. In view of the above, it is evident that the disclosures are misleading, incorrect, and further, in gross violation of the provisions of the SEBI Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (‘LODR Regulations’),” said KICL’s letter to Hikal.

The dispute has its roots in family agreements from 1993 and 1994, which outlined the distribution of shares in companies including Bharat Forge Kalyani Steel , and Kalyani Forge , as well as the transfer of Hikal shares held by Baba Kalyani to his sister Sugandha. She alleges that Baba violated these agreements and misled her about the family’s wealth.

“In the circumstances aforesaid, we hereby call upon you to provide a complete, accurate, and correct disclosure by taking necessary steps to disclose the enclosed letter dated 16th June 2023 of late Mr N. Vaghul to the stock exchanges, failing which we will be constrained to take appropriate legal action against Hikal, solely at your cost and consequences,” said KICL’s letter.