Rajasthan businesses gear up for wedding boom, expect crores in revenue

Thousands of weddings will take place in Rajasthan January to March, earning crores of rupees for event organisers, hotels and other businesses, according to experts.

A three-month period starting January 15 and ending with Holi on March 14 is considered auspicious for Hindu weddings. As many as 65,000 to 70,000 weddings are expected in Rajasthan this time, said Bhawani Shankar Mali, general secretary of All Wedding Industries Federation Rajasthan. As many as 7,000-10,000 will be held in Jaipur. Of the entire number, 6-8 per cent are destination weddings.

As many as 80-85 per cent of wedding halls, hotels and resorts in the state are booked. “This figure will reach 90 to 95 per cent in the next few days,” said Mali.

A destination wedding may cost Rs 2 crore to Rs 20-25 crore and modest one Rs 20-30 lakh. Mass weddings among the poor cost Rs 50,000-75,000, he said.

“If we take the average of all the weddings, then the expenditure on one wedding is estimated to be around Rs 10-15 lakh. In such a situation, if we consider 65,000 weddings, then a business of crores of rupees is estimated,” he said.

There are around 20,000 'wedding gardens' in Rajasthan and more than 1500 in Jaipur district. Due to a good inflow of tourists and weddings, hotels and resorts are fully booked till February, trade experts said.

Ranvijay Singh, senior vice-president of Hotel Federation of Rajasthan, said better incomes have enabled the middle class to hold weddings in hotels and resorts, which have had a good tourism season, too.

Also Read

As many as 156 million domestic and 136,500 foreign tourists visited the state between January and September 2024, according to data from the Rajasthan tourism department.

Extreme heat in summer in 2024 prompted people to defer weddings to January to March this year. More weddings are scheduled from April to June.