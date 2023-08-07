House panel appeals integration of ITIs with MSMEs, set up placement cells

Highlighting placements as a key measure of the effectiveness of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in cultivating a skilled workforce, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour & Skill Development urged the Skill Development Ministry to consider the establishment of placement and entrepreneurship cells within ITIs. In its latest report released on Friday, the committee also advised the integration of ITIs with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

"Such arrangements can help in maintaining data on placements achieved by ITI graduates, which is of paramount importance," stated the report, which analysed the performance of the Directorate General of Training (DGT).

The committee emphasised that placement data is crucial for assessing the real impact of the ITI ecosystem, and for identifying and addressing any weaknesses through policy interventions.

"Therefore, the committee reiterates the need for DGT to consider making it mandatory for ITIs to upload data on the employment status of their graduates. It should also commission a study to gather more detailed information on the employment outcomes of ITI graduates," the report suggested.

In response to a query about placement figures, the DGT stated that while exact numbers were not available, it is known that a large number of ITI graduates find employment as apprentices in various industries. Some of these apprentices are later taken on as permanent employees, while many others decide to pursue further studies.

In addition, the committee noted that the DGT needs to take immediate and effective action to address the challenges faced and to promote new courses in ITIs. These courses should align with industry requirements and the potential of emerging fields like artificial intelligence, mechatronics, data analytics, and others to generate employment opportunities.

The committee also expressed concern over the consistent vacancies in ITI instructor positions and low enrolment levels.

"The committee expects the DGT and the state governments to work together to address the issue of vacant instructor positions in ITIs. Regarding enrolments, the committee recommends improving the employability of graduates which can ultimately underpin efforts to reduce poverty, create a more skilled workforce, and provide opportunities for all," the report stated.

The DGT, an apex organisation under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, is responsible for developing and coordinating vocational training programmes in India. It operates vocational training schemes in some specialised areas through field institutes under its direct control. The DGT also frames the overall policies, norms, and standards for vocational training in India, including setting the curriculum, training modules, and assessment criteria for vocational training programmes.