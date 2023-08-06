Home / Industry / News / 13K criminal cases filed against substandard dietary supplements: FSSAI

13K criminal cases filed against substandard dietary supplements: FSSAI

During the enforcement drive around 1326 samples were lifted from across the country and 1229 were sent to laboratories for testing

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
The Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) along with state bodies have lodged 91,153 civil cases and 13,632 criminal cases against manufacturers of protein powders and dietary supplements in the last three years starting from 2020-21.

According to information provided in the Parliament recently, FSSAI has cracked down on samples collected which were found to be non-conforming to the set standards.

In 2023-24 financial year, the regulator as per the information furnished has directed Commissioner of Food Safety of all States and UTs, Central Licensing Authorities and Regional Directors in March 2023 to carry out special enforcement drive for various nutraceutical and health supplements products sold in the market and which are not in compliance with the provisions of the Act and the rules and regulations.

During the enforcement drive around 1326 samples were lifted from across the country and 1229 were sent to laboratories for testing.

FSSAI said as per the latest available reports, around 202 samples out of them have been found non-compliant to respective food product standards and action has been taken as per the penal provisions under Food Safety and Standards Act. 


First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

