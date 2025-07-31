IAMAI picks JioStar CEO Kiran Mani to lead Digital Entertainment Committee

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Thursday announced the appointment of Kiran Mani, Chief Executive Officer, Digital, at JioStar, as the new chairman of its Digital Entertainment Committee.

Deepit Purkayastha, co-founder and CEO of Inshorts, has been named co-chairman. Both appointments are for a two-year term.

Mani and Purkayastha succeed Rohit Jain, President, Lionsgate Play, and Amit Doshi, Head of IVM Podcasts at Pratilipi, who previously served as chairman and co-chairman, respectively.

A key body for OTT and digital media policy

The Digital Entertainment Committee is a pivotal IAMAI body that facilitates policy dialogue, industry collaboration, and advocacy for over-the-top (OTT) platforms, digital-first content creators, and media companies.

“India isn’t just a fast-growing content market—it’s becoming the epicentre of global digital storytelling,” said Mani in a JioStar release. “As consumers demand deeper authenticity, cultural relevance, and interactive formats, we have a unique opportunity to build an ecosystem that’s not only scalable but also inclusive and innovation-led.” He highlighted the role of technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning in transforming content creation and consumption. “This is the moment for the Indian media industry to move from following trends to setting them,” Mani added. Focus on creator economy, tech integration, and regulation JioStar said Mani’s leadership would focus on deepening stakeholder engagement and advancing initiatives in content regulation, audience development, creator monetisation, and technology adoption.