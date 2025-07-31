Home / Industry / News / Sun Pharma Q1 net profit falls 20% Y-o-Y; revenue rises 9%

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit falls 20% Y-o-Y; revenue rises 9%

Litigation, drug discontinuation weigh on earnings; US market remains sluggish even as India sales and Leqselvi launch boost specialty push

Sun Pharma
While its net profit was ₹2,278 crore, its revenue from operations rose 9 per cent at ₹13,851 crore.
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:49 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceutical, India’s largest drugmaker, has posted a decline of 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26).
 
While its net profit was ₹2,278 crore, its revenue from operations rose 9 per cent at ₹13,851 crore.
 
The fall in profit is primarily because of discontinuing the development of SCD-044, an investigational drug (₹287.6 crore), and a litigation settlement involving Taro and SPIINC (₹530.3 crore). This was despite an exceptional tax credit of ₹100.5 crore.
 
Sequentially net profit rose 6 per cent with revenue rising 7 per cent.
 
The muted performance in the United States (US), the company’s largest overseas market, is a key concern, with formulation sales there up only 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y at $473 million, contributing 29 per cent to consolidated revenues.
 
In response, the company is doubling down on its specialty — now rebranded “innovative medicines” — portfolio. 
 
“The US launch of Leqselvi represents an important step forward, offering a new treatment option for patients with severe alopecia areata,” said Chairman and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi. He added that Leqselvi strengthened Sun’s dermatology franchise and was expected to be a growth driver.
 
The results came during market hours. Sun’s stock fell 1.6 per cent, ending the day’s trade at ₹1,705.5 on the BSE.
 
Shanghvi said: “The launch of Leqselvi represents an important step forward, offering a new treatment option for patients with severe alopecia areata. Leqselvi augments our portfolio in dermatology and adds a growth engine to our innovative medicines business.”
 
Leqselvi was launched last quarter and has shown traction. The company views it as a significant milestone in strengthening its innovative medicines portfolio in dermatology. 
 
Formulation sales in India stood at ₹4,721 crore, up 14 per cent Y-o-Y, contributing 34 per cent to consolidated sales for the quarter.
 
Sun Pharma retained its number 1 ranking in the Indian pharmaceutical market, with market share rising from 8 per cent to 8.3 per cent, according to Pharmarack MAT June 2025 data.
 
The company launched five products during April-June.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

