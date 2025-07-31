Sun Pharma Q1 net profit falls 20% Y-o-Y; revenue rises 9%

Sun Pharmaceutical, India’s largest drugmaker, has posted a decline of 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26).

While its net profit was ₹2,278 crore, its revenue from operations rose 9 per cent at ₹13,851 crore.

The fall in profit is primarily because of discontinuing the development of SCD-044, an investigational drug (₹287.6 crore), and a litigation settlement involving Taro and SPIINC (₹530.3 crore). This was despite an exceptional tax credit of ₹100.5 crore.

Sequentially net profit rose 6 per cent with revenue rising 7 per cent.

The muted performance in the United States (US), the company’s largest overseas market, is a key concern, with formulation sales there up only 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y at $473 million, contributing 29 per cent to consolidated revenues.

ALSO READ: Demand for GenAI skills rises in India with 26 mn Coursera learners In response, the company is doubling down on its specialty — now rebranded “innovative medicines” — portfolio. “The US launch of Leqselvi represents an important step forward, offering a new treatment option for patients with severe alopecia areata,” said Chairman and Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi. He added that Leqselvi strengthened Sun’s dermatology franchise and was expected to be a growth driver. The results came during market hours. Sun’s stock fell 1.6 per cent, ending the day’s trade at ₹1,705.5 on the BSE. Shanghvi said: “The launch of Leqselvi represents an important step forward, offering a new treatment option for patients with severe alopecia areata. Leqselvi augments our portfolio in dermatology and adds a growth engine to our innovative medicines business.”