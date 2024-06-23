ICAI and MCA discuss the roadmap to create Indian big companies

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has held discussions with ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) secretary Manoj Govil on the ‘Aggregation of CA Firms’ and the roadmap to create big Indian firms, a press statement by ICAI said.

Earlier in May, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the ICAI should take it as a challenge to set up an Indian ‘big four’ and seek global clients.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Interacting with the ICAI in Patna, Sitharaman had sought its commitment to start work towards the goal of setting up such a firm as part of the new government’s 100-day agenda for Viksit Bharat by 2047.