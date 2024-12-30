Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / ICAI cannot issue standards on quality management: SG Tushar Mehta to NFRA

ICAI cannot issue standards on quality management: SG Tushar Mehta to NFRA

In October, the ICAI moved to introduce SQM1 and SQM2, along with 16 related changes to auditing norms

Audit
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 10:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) cannot independently issue standards on quality management (SQMs) or amend audit norms, Tushar Mehta, the Solicitor General of India, told the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), according to a report by The Economic Times. NFRA had sought the SG's opinion following the institute's introduction of new SQMs to amend auditing norms in October.
 
SG Mehta clarified that such actions would require government notification to be approved.
 
NFRA highlighted that this clarification supports the authority's position, which disputes ICAI's jurisdiction over these matters, the report added. In a detailed 24-page communication, the Solicitor General stated that ICAI’s powers under the proviso to Section 143(10) of the Companies Act are transitional and do not extend to creating or notifying SQMs or modifying existing standards of auditing (SAs).  
 

ICAI introduces SQM1, SQM2 in auditing norms

This legal assessment comes in the wake of ICAI's recent move to introduce SQM1 and SQM2, along with 16 related changes to auditing norms on October 14. These new standards focus on ensuring quality control within accountancy firms.
 
SQM1 outlines the design and operation of quality management systems for audits and reviews of financial statements.
 
SQM2 pertains to engagement quality reviews, including the eligibility and responsibilities of reviewers.  

Also Read

ICAI CA Final Result 2024 released today; here's how to check and download

ICAI prez: Disciplinary committee probing Byju's auditing 'lapses'

ICAI expects to finalise int'l networking guidelines for CA firms this FY

Premium

Best friend of a small business is small practice: ACCA Helen Brand

ED team conducting raids in cyber fraud case attacked in Delhi, 1 detained

 
The NFRA had previously raised concerns about these developments, which it deemed contrary to the legislative framework, particularly as NFRA pushes to align India’s audit standards with global benchmarks.  
 

What does the law say?

Section 143(10) of the Companies Act empowers the government to prescribe audit standards based on ICAI's recommendations, subject to NFRA’s consultation and review. However, until the Centre officially notifies these standards, those specified by ICAI are recognised on a temporary basis.  
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Antarctica, North Pole: India's senior citizens take to extreme travels

Auction of 11 critical mineral blocks called off over poor response

Private mines, CIL drive record coal output of 988 mt in 2024: Govt

Premium

The India story: The journey to becoming the 'pharmacy of the world'

ESC calls for incentives to promote R&D, innovation in electronics

Topics :chartered accountantsICAIBS Web ReportsSolicitor General

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story