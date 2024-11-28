Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / ED team conducting raids in cyber fraud case attacked in Delhi, 1 injured

ED team conducting raids in cyber fraud case attacked in Delhi, 1 injured

An Enforcement Officer (EO) suffered minor injuries during the attack. He is continuing with the searches after he was given first aid

Enforcement Directorate, ED
The ED probe pertains to a case against the PYYPL app (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 11:24 AM IST
An Enforcement Directorate team undertaking searches in a cyber fraud linked money laundering case was allegedly attacked here on Thursday, officials said.

The agency has registered a police FIR about the incident that took place at a farmhouse that was raided by ED officials in the Bijwasan area of the national capital that falls under the Kapashera police station in southwest Delhi.

An Enforcement Officer (EO) suffered minor injuries during the attack. He is continuing with the searches after he was given first aid, officials said.

The probe pertains to a case against the PYYPL app.

The alleged accused in the case, including Ashok Sharma and his brother, allegedly attacked the ED team. The situation is under control and searches are going on, the sources said.

The search operations, according to sources, has been launched after the ED got inputs from the I4C and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) about cyber crimes like phishing, QR code cheating, part time job fraud leading to fraud with many people.

It was found that money earned through this cyber fraud was being layered through as many as 15,000 'mule' accounts and withdrawn using debit and credit cards.

Using these cards, it was found, money was remitted to top up virtual accounts on UAE-based Pyypl payment aggregator and subsequently funds were used from Pyypl to buy crypto currency.

The network was being run by some Chartered Accountants (CAs), the sources claimed.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

