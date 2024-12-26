ICAI CA Final Result 2024 likely to be out today; check direct link here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release ICAI CA final results for November 2024 today, December 26. Candidates who appeared for the November exam can check and download their exam results through the official website, icai.nic.in.

To clear the examination, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent in each subject and 50 per cent in the ICAI CA November Final test 2024.

According to ICAI's official statement, “The result of the Chartered Accountant Final Examinations held in November 2024 is likely to be declared on Thursday, December 26, 2024 (Late evening), and can be accessed by candidates at icai.nic.in. To access the result on the official website, candidates will need to enter their registration number along with their roll number.”

Along with the results, ICAI is also expected to release the names and marks of the CA Final toppers on its official website.

How to check and download the ICAI CA Final result Nov 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the CA Final Result 2024:

Firstly visit the official website, icai.org.

On the home page, check for the CA Final Result 2024 link.

Enter your login credentials.

ICAI CA Final Result 2024 will appear on your screen.

Candidates can check and download it for future reference.

The ICAI CA Final exam took place in November 2024. The Group 1 exam was conducted on November 3, 5 and 7 while the Group 2 exam was held on November 9, 11 and 13, respectively.