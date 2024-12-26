Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / ICAI CA Final Result 2024 likely to be out today; check direct link here

ICAI CA Final Result 2024 likely to be out today; check direct link here

ICAI CA Final Result November 2024 result is expected to be out today. Candidates should achieve a minimum of 40% in each subject and a total of 50% overall to clear the subject

ICAI India
ICAI India
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 11:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release ICAI CA final results for November 2024 today, December 26. Candidates who appeared for the November exam can check and download their exam results through the official website, icai.nic.in.
 
To clear the examination, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent in each subject and 50 per cent in the ICAI CA November Final test 2024.
 
According to ICAI's official statement, “The result of the Chartered Accountant Final Examinations held in November 2024 is likely to be declared on Thursday, December 26, 2024 (Late evening), and can be accessed by candidates at icai.nic.in. To access the result on the official website, candidates will need to enter their registration number along with their roll number.”
 
Along with the results, ICAI is also expected to release the names and marks of the CA Final toppers on its official website.

How to check and download the ICAI CA Final result Nov 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the CA Final Result 2024:
 
  • Firstly visit the official website, icai.org.
  • On the home page, check for the CA Final Result 2024 link.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • ICAI CA Final Result 2024 will appear on your screen.
  • Candidates can check and download it for future reference.
The ICAI CA Final exam took place in November 2024. The Group 1 exam was conducted on November 3, 5 and 7 while the Group 2 exam was held on November 9, 11 and 13, respectively.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Odisha Police Junior Clerk 2024: Answer key out, raise objections by Dec 27

IITs report rise in job offers, international placements in Phase-1

RTE Amendments 2024: Schools now allowed to fail class 5 and 8 students

Assam Police SI admit card 2024 released; here's how to check, download

CLAT 2025: First admission list delayed after HC orders revision of results

Topics :chartered accountantsICAIexam resultseducation

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story