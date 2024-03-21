Ice creams and beverage items to see surge in sales during poll season

The start of summer, coupled with election heat, seems to be giving a much-needed push to sales of ice cream, dairy products, packaged water, and other food items according to initial trends that show sales of deep freezers moving up by 20 per cent ahead.

Since the hot season proper is still to come, these early trends indicate a possible surge in sales of these items in the coming weeks.

The Indian Dairy Association estimates the sales volume of ice creams and other dairy products to rise by 20 per cent. But when it comes to elections, opinions are divided on whether they are unlikely to add much impetus to the sales.