Govt's ban on 'ferocious' dog breeds takes a bite out of pet business

As the debate on animal welfare and public safety intensifies, dog breeders find themselves at the receiving end of regulatory intervention.

The government's decision to prohibit the import, sale and breeding of 25 dog breeds, including pitbulls, Rottweilers, American bulldogs and wolf dogs, due to their perceived aggressiveness and potential risk to human safety, has dealt a blow to their business. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“The ban not only threatens the breeders’ livelihood, but also raises concerns about the welfare of these dogs,” said a breeder from Kerala, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We will eventually be forced to abandon these breeds on the streets.”



The ban, he said, may also lead to the market getting saturated with alternative breeds, such as golden retrievers, labradors, and pugs, as breeders seek viable options to sustain their business.

Although there is still demand for puppies of the banned breeds, many breeders claim to have halted sales due to the inability to obtain regulatory approval.

A dog reseller from Bengaluru, who preferred to remain anonymous, lamented the challenges faced by breeders in obtaining the necessary Kennel Club of India (KCI) certification for selling these breeds. “A friend of mine invested around Rs 50 lakh for importing such breeds to India, but managed to recover only about Rs 10 lakh,” he said. KCI is a registry of purebred, pedigree dogs.



Some breeders are now resorting to selling banned canines within their inner circles, circumventing formal channels.

Registered sellers appear to be the hardest hit. “Among the plethora of online breeders, only around 10 per cent are registered. They are the ones who will suffer maximum losses,” the reseller said.

The starting price for many of these exotic breeds is Rs 1 lakh. “The registered breeders will have to give them away for Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000,” he lamented.

While banned breeds form a small segment of the pet business in India, breeders aren’t happy about the much-in-demand rottweiler being included in the prohibited list. “Breeders spend Rs 1-2 lakh to bring these dogs from Siberia or parts of Europe, for which they even draw a bank loan. The ban will really affect them,” said a breeder from Kerala.



Despite the ban’s impact, breeders focusing on non-prohibited canines continue operations unabated. “Demand for breeds like beagles and shih tzus remains strong,” said a breeder.

Meanwhile, the ban has again turned the spotlight on the breeder industry, which is time and again accused of cruel practices.

“Instead of buying imported dogs, people should focus on getting Indian breeds, which are easy to maintain,” said Bhavesh Jain, founder, Animal Rescue and Shelter Foundation, Thane, Mumbai. “They should prioritise pet ownership over specific breeds.”

Jain, who has rescued over 100 dogs in the last 2 years, also drew attention to unethical breeding practices, such as forced mating and resulting health issues in dogs, and emphasised the importance of responsible pet ownership.