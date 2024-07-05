In new zone: Gaming zones evolve into high-tech family entertainment spaces

The space exudes a psychedelic, trippy ambiance. Fluorescent lights, laser tags, and a battlefield setup invite visitors for an adrenaline-pumping experience. The name, Lazer Crazer, signals a new-age gaming zone, far removed from the neighbourhood video game parlours of the nineties that teenagers, mostly boys, once flocked to.

Located in Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi, Lazer Crazer is more than just a hangout for teenagers. It hosts birthday parties and corporate team-building exercises, offering games that range from basic formats to multilevel and special-edition experiences. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In southwest Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, another gaming zone, Zoreko, provides a similarly high-tech experience. Situated on the fourth floor of the Rcube Monad Mall, Zoreko features neon-lit bowling alleys and interactive gaming spots, complemented by a diner serving continental and Italian cuisine.



Gaming zones have evolved – and how?

Gone are the dimly-lit spaces filled with rows of arcade machines and a couple of pool tables. Back in the day, what you would get in the name of gaming zones were parlours offering a mix of classic arcade games such as Road Fighter or Road Rash, alongside simple entertainment options like carrom and pool table. A steady hum of electronic sounds and the clack of pool balls was a constant in these spaces, which, despite their limited tech and basic amenities, were hubs of social interaction and local competition.

When it came to safety, they weren’t shining examples.



Decades later, the safety standards of gaming zones have come into question again following fires at two such places. One incident – at a gaming zone in Rajkot, Gujarat, in May this year – claimed over 30 lives. Another incident at a theme-based adventure game zone in Connaught Place, Delhi, weeks later fortunately had no casualties.

The established gaming zones have taken note.

“All our equipment has lithium batteries, which significantly reduces the risk of short circuits during games,” says Anav Sharma, creative head, Lazer Crazer. He says they also manage the number of participants by offering specific time slots and limiting the player count per session.



At Zoreko, Consulting Chief Marketing Officer Avanish Agarwal says they have trained the staff in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and made first-aid kits available at all 18 locations across India. He maintains that they have also collaborated with government-certified agencies to ensure that all safety norms are up to date.



Immersive reality

Safety is crucial given the advanced technology in these zones where entertainment options range from bowling to virtual reality (VR) simulations – where one can conquer their fear of height as they virtually walk a tightrope between skyscrapers, or feel the rush of a roller-coaster with every dip and climb.



"Gaming zones have evolved from simple setups to immersive environments," notes Sharma.

Lazer Crazer, for instance, uses high-end infrared laser tag guns with enhanced lighting and sound effects. "From traditional arcade games to cutting-edge VR experiences, the industry has embraced technological advancements to create interactive environments," adds Agarwal. The response to VR games has been overwhelmingly positive, and Zoreko plans to expand these offerings.

Prashant Mehta, general manager-Delhi National Capital Region, Zoreko, highlights the impact of social media on consumer behaviour, noting that it motivates individuals to seek fresh experiences each time they visit gaming or entertainment venues.



Beyond boys



The gaming and entertainment zones, once predominantly favoured by boys, now adopt an inclusive approach, catering to diverse genders and age groups. They attract a mix of men, women, and families.

The machines, too, are enhanced for inclusivity.

“Earlier, everything used to be boy-centric, but now that has changed,” says Mehta. The hammer game, for instance, now comes with speed sensors rather than limiting itself to assessing strength. Even vending games have a lot of accessories for women, he adds.

The influx of girls in the gaming culture is increasing, agrees Harpreet Singh, founder of NxGT Gaming Lounge, which is in the vicinity of Delhi University. The place offers over 100 PlayStation and PC games.



While most of these zones are designed for children above the age of six, young adults also make the most of them as a respite from daily routines and to connect with friends through interactive experiences.

Lazer Crazer’s laser tag games are most popular among those aged 20-25 years, while Zoreko’s major contributors are aged 18-30 years. "There’s something for everyone," says Agarwal. "People who are earning have better-paying capacity and often visit these zones to relax." He once spotted an octogenarian enthusiastically participating in a dance-off with his spouse.

The average investment for setting up a lazer tag gaming zone is Rs 30-40 lakh. Lazer Crazer’s monthly gross sales range from Rs 3.75 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, making this a healthy venture. The gaming zone caters to 1,300-1,500 people monthly, with prices starting at Rs 350 per person for a half-hour session. Zoreko receives around 3,000 people a month at each of its 18 locations, with an average transaction value of Rs 3,000. At times, the transactions have even gone up to Rs 1 lakh, says Mehta



Given the demand, gaming zones are evolving into one-stop entertainment hubs, integrating food and beverages to create a complete social experience.

"Earlier, people visited arcade zones just to play games. Now, they want to spend more time in such arenas," says Mehta. The integration of food and beverage keeps gamers engaged longer, boosting revenue.

People want to eat, play and have fun – a mix these new-age spaces offer. A bigger dose of safety would only make them more attractive.







GAMES THEY PLAY

* India’s overall gaming industry, which includes online gaming, touched $3.1 bn in FY23

* Gaming is one of the fastest-growing segments of the Indian media and entertainment sector