MNRE issues incentive guidelines for green hydrogen producers under SIGHT

The renewable energy ministry has issued guidelines for providing incentives to green hydrogen producers under SIGHT scheme.

The guidelines for implementation of Tranche-II under Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme were notified by the ministry on July 3, 2024.

The capacity of Tranche-II will be 450,000 tonne per annum (TPA) of green hydrogen, with 40,000 TPA capacity reserved for biomass-based pathways (bucket- II) and the rest for technology agnostic pathways (bucket-I), a statement by Ministry of New & Renewable Energy said.

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) is the implementing agency for this tranche as well. The Request for Selection (RfS) shall be issued by SECI shortly.



The bidding shall be based on the least average incentive quoted by the bidder. The minimum bid under bucket-I is 10,000 TPA while the maximum bid is 90,000 TPA.

The minimum bid capacity in bucket-II is 500 TPA and the maximum capacity is 4000 TPA.

A bidder can bid in any or both buckets. The maximum capacity which a single bidder can be allotted in this tranche is 90,000 TPA.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched on January 4, 2023, with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore up to FY 2029-30.

It will contribute to India's goal to becoming Aatma Nirbhar (self-reliant) through clean energy and serve as an inspiration for the global clean energy transition.

The mission will lead to significant decarbonisation of the economy, reduced dependence on fossil fuel imports, and enable India to assume technology and market leadership in green hydrogen.