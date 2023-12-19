Home / Industry / News / Increase budget allocation on health to 2.5 pc of GDP: NATHEALTH

Increase budget allocation on health to 2.5 pc of GDP: NATHEALTH

The focus for boosting the value chain should remain on augmenting local capabilities to extend care to the most remote areas, while concurrently emphasising localisation, NATHEALTH said

It also said the government should allocate funds for training and development programmes for doctors | Photo: unsplash.com
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 3:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

NATHEALTH-Healthcare Federation of India on Tuesday asked the government to increase budget allocation on health to 2.5 per cent of GDP while also calling for a restructuring of the healthcare GST framework.

In its pre-Budget recommendations, NATHEALTH underlined the need for the government to embark on transformative measures that prioritise bolstering healthcare infrastructure and making strategic investments to overcome supply side constraints.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"India's public healthcare spending remains low, at only around 1.6-1.8 per cent of GDP. These allocations are insufficient to tackle the magnitude of healthcare challenges," NATHEALTH said in a statement.

It recommended "increasing budget allocation to 2.5 per cent of GDP to augment the social insurance schemes, boosting healthcare reforms and infrastructure and fast-tracking digital health services across India."

On the need for rationalisation of GST for the healthcare sector, it said, "Although increased budget allocation has been a longstanding request from the sector, there remains another persistent issue concerning the healthcare credit chain through GST."

Indirect taxation and lack of input credit for providers poses a significant challenge for the healthcare industry, NATHEALTH said, adding that it "strongly recommends outlining a reform agenda in the Finance Bill aimed at restructuring the healthcare GST framework".

NATHEALTH President Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said, "India's healthcare demands urgent and strategic reforms. I advocate for increasing our healthcare budget to 2.5 per cent of GDP, rationalising the GST framework, and strengthening our healthcare value chain."

Raghuvanshi, who is also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fortis Healthcare, further said, "It is crucial to focus on capacity building and training of healthcare professionals to meet the growing demands of our nation. These steps are vital for a robust and responsive healthcare system in India."

The focus for boosting the value chain should remain on augmenting local capabilities to extend care to the most remote areas, while concurrently emphasising localisation, NATHEALTH said.

Additionally, harmonising global best practices necessitates integrated budget allocations for effective execution as well as safeguards for quality and patient safety, it added.

It also said the government should allocate funds for training and development programmes for doctors, nurses, and allied healthcare workers, putting special emphasis on digital learning stack and smart certification standards.

Also Read

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: Budget preparation, its purpose, halwa ceremony, presentation

Budget Speech: All you need to know about the FM's address to Parliament

Union Budget 2023-24 highlights: Here's the complete overview of Budget

$245 bn IT sector sees tougher terms amid scramble for contracts: Report

PayCraft partners NSDL Payments Bank, NPCI to launch corporate transit card

Construction equipment sales likely to touch double-digits this fiscal year

Physics Wallah to expand to 100 offline centres in 2024, says co-founder

Only 1 in 10 engineering students graduating this year may land a job

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :healthcare technologieshealthcare spendingHealthcare costHealthcare sector

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story