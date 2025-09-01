India emerges life sciences GCC hub, 25 global players onboard: EY report

India has rapidly positioned itself as a global hub for life sciences Global Capability Centres (GCCs), with about 23 of the top 50 global life sciences companies setting up operations, significantly within the past five years, according to an EY report. The report, titled Reimagining Life Sciences Global Capability Centres (GCCs), said that life sciences GCCs in India now handle 70 per cent of finance, 75 per cent of HR, 62 per cent of supply chain, and 67 per cent of IT functions for their global life sciences firms. The study further underscores India’s expanding role in pharmaceutical research, innovation, and end-to-end value creation.

“Life sciences multinationals are embedding their most strategic, knowledge-intensive work here, making India the epicentre for life sciences innovation, compliance, and future growth,” said Arindam Sen, partner and GCC sector lead–technology, media and entertainment, and telecommunications, EY India. Sen noted: “Our analysis highlights how India has rapidly evolved from a support base to the very centre of innovation for global pharma and healthcare. In just five years, GCC penetration in enabling functions like finance, HR, supply chain, and IT has crossed 60 per cent.” On the core functions end, with 45 per cent penetration in drug discovery and development, 60 per cent in regulatory affairs, 54 per cent in medical affairs, and 50 per cent in commercial operations, there has been a significant shift.

“But what truly stands out is the deepening role in core functions—from drug discovery and regulatory affairs to medical and commercial operations. This isn’t about cost arbitrage anymore, it’s about India becoming indispensable to the global R&D pipeline.” The report indicated that modern GCCs now span across clinical trials, pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs, supply chains, and support functions, delivering stronger enterprise outcomes. It also shows that penetration across both enabling and core functions has accelerated sharply in the last five years. Life sciences GCCs are now driving global mandates in drug discovery, digital therapeutics, and real-world evidence analytics, increasingly using artificial intelligence to accelerate products and advance patient-centric innovation.