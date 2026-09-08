"Considering the nascent stage of the proposed project, and based on the TEC Report, we approve and adopt the tariff of Rs 3.39 per unit as per the final offer of the successful bidder. The tariff shall remain valid throughout the period covered in the PPA," CERC said in its order signed by chairperson Jishnu Barua, and two members, R S Dhillon and Ramesh Babu V.

However, Harish Dudani, the fourth member of the tariff-setting panel, dissented from his colleagues. In his separate order, Dudani argued that the presence of the central government is necessary in order to enable CERC to adjudicate and settle all the questions involved, and that the appropriate government office be impleaded as a party for its response. He stated that the scope and ambit of Section 63 makes it evident that adoption of tariff by the commission is contingent upon satisfaction of two essential requirements. First, the tariff must be determined through a transparent process of bidding, and second, that the transparent bidding process be conducted in accordance with the guidelines issued by the central government.