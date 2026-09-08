A year later, in October 2022, the power ministry asked the BBMB to undertake new hydro, pumped-storage, and RE projects within the geographical areas of the BBMB's partner states. Two years later, in November 2024, CEA recognized Surface Hydrokinetic Turbine (SHKT) technology under the hydro category to drive innovations and explore alternate technologies to achieve net zero emission targets.
Finally, BBMB floated a tender in May 2025 for design, engineering, supply, installation, commissioning, ownership, operation and maintenance of a 1 Megawatt plant at the Tail Race Channel of Kotla Hydro Power Station, under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) mode for a period of 40 years. "Since Hydrokinetic Energy is a novel technology and no specific guidelines had been issued by the Ministry of Power or MNRE, the bidding process was undertaken in terms of the CVC Manual for procurement of works, the provisions of the CEA, and the MNRE guidelines for hydro-based RESCO mode," BBMB said in its petition to CERC.