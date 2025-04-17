Home / Industry / News / India industrial output numbers to released with a reduced lag, says govt

India industrial output numbers to released with a reduced lag, says govt

India's industrial output in February was its weakest since August 2024, hurt by slowing manufacturing and mining sector growth

UP government says its policies encourage small industries
India will release its industrial output numbers on the 28th of every month, the government said on Thursday. | File Image
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 5:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 India will release its industrial output numbers on the 28th of every month, the government said on Thursday. 
The change reduces the data lag by about a fortnight and the government said the March print will be released on April 28 at 1600 India time. 
India's industrial output in February was its weakest since August 2024, hurt by slowing manufacturing and mining sector growth.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Online travel platform EaseMyTrip denies association with Mahadev app

Govt rationalises registration fee for Coal Import Monitoring System portal

Govt studying impact of US tariffs on chemicals, petrochemicals sector

Premium

Smartphones ring loudest in Indian exports: Shipments' value reaches $18 bn

Indian airlines fear CORSIA's financial impact may clip their wings

Topics :Budget and IndustryindustryIndustrial policyindustrial output india

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story