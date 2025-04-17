India industrial output numbers to released with a reduced lag, says govt

India will release its industrial output numbers on the 28th of every month, the government said on Thursday.

The change reduces the data lag by about a fortnight and the government said the March print will be released on April 28 at 1600 India time.

India's industrial output in February was its weakest since August 2024, hurt by slowing manufacturing and mining sector growth.