India only country where we have so much growth: EIL chairman at Davos

Engineers India Limited (EIL) Chairman and Managing Director Vartika Shukla has said that India is the only country where there is so much growth. She stated that India has so many skills which are emerging as export potential in many nations.

In an interview with ANI on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Shukla stated that EIL is hopeful that there will be a substantial change after Davos, particularly after World Economic Forum 2024 and 2025.

Asked about the opportunities India has as a growing economy, Vartika Shukla said, "There is no two ways that India is the place to be. It is the only country where we have so much growth. We have so many skills which are emerging as export potential in many countries today. We have a young demographic that if you look at any global country, there is not so much talent, youth and energy anywhere in the world."

"There is no doubt that all the companies we talked to here, all the leaders, interacted with them in a strategic form, bilateral form and also from the investment point of view, there is a lot of potential and we are very hopeful that there will be a substantial change, a leapfrog benefit after Davos, especially after WEF 24 and WEF 25," she added.

Speaking about the participation at the summit in Davos, Vartika Shukla said the World Economic Forum has opened avenues for EIL and they met stakeholders sharing the vision towards sustainable technologies in the future. She also spoke about the companies they met under the leadership of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

Vartika Shukla said, "The summit at Davos WEF has opened avenues for EIL and since we are a global consultancy company, we've got to meet stakeholders sharing the vision towards sustainable technologies in the future, helping us dream the energy transition story. So we have met under the leadership of our Honorable Minister Puri, a lot of companies who are working with biofuels who are looking at digital interventions, and digital deployment and also bring us the requirement of skills that our company has to offer to build their capacity, building their capability and also doing the project implementation which we are so good at."

She said that India has become a "credible India" in terms of policies implemented by the Indian government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She stated that the mood of investors and tech companies towards India is "exciting."

Asked about the mood of the investors and tech companies towards India, the EIL Chairman said, "Its exciting. As we say, the incredible India has become the credible India in terms of policies that the Government of India has in place under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Modi."

"The acceptability and the recognition of the change in both the public and the private sector space and the receptiveness of the governance to the needs of the industry both locally and globally is felt in a very perceptible manner in all the discussions at Davos and in all the interactions that we've had the bilateral meetings that we have had under the aegis of our Minister. The stakeholding for us in such dialogues is of a kind I have never seen before," she added.

Highlighting India's participation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Vartika Shukla said there are pavilions of the states and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has prepared a WeLead lounge. She said that they are hopeful that the talks held during the World Economic Forum in Davos will materialise into mega projects.

Shukla said, "Our country India in today's time in Davos is so strong here and there are pavilions of the states. CII has prepared our WeLead lounge. All the investment that is coming to India will come in the coming days. We held talks with those stakeholders, and companies and discussed about our complementary skills. It is a conducive atmosphere from the acceptability of the Government of India, ministers, including Hardeep Singh Puri, and we hope that the dialogues held here will materialise into mega projects.