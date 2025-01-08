India's AI push: Over 700 startups, $2.27 bn raised, Microsoft invests big

As India accelerates its efforts to advance artificial intelligence (AI), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively engaging with global tech leaders. On Monday, he met Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella, who expressed a commitment to positioning India as an AI-first nation and expanding Microsoft’s services in the country.

A day later, during an event in Bengaluru, Microsoft announced plans to invest $3 billion in India to boost its capacity for AI and Azure cloud services. The company also aims to equip 10 million people with AI skills by 2030 as part of its ongoing Microsoft AI tour.

This is not the first time PM Modi has engaged with tech leaders to discuss advancements in AI and related technologies. On January 4, he met former Infosys chief executive officer Vishal Sikka, following a meeting last month with Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and chief executive officer of Perplexity, where they discussed the application and evolution of AI.

While numerous AI startups are emerging, other companies are integrating AI into their existing operations. According to data shared by market intelligence firm Tracxn, India is home to 706 AI tech companies providing AI as a service or infrastructure. Over the past five years, these firms have raised approximately $2.27 billion in equity funding, according to year-on-year trends reported by Tracxn.

In March 2024, the Union Cabinet approved the national-level IndiaAI mission with a budget outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore. For FY25, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has been allocated Rs 551.75 crore to further AI-related developments under the mission.

“With the IndiaAI mission, significant investments will go into infrastructure, computing, research, and innovation. The ease of access to computes will enable fintech companies like ours to leverage AI securely using local large language models (LLMs) as we aim to become an AI-native debt marketplace,” said Anirudh Bhardwaj, chief technology officer of Recur Club, a debt financing marketplace.

Also Read

Shailesh Haribhakti, chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti Ecosystem, an AI-led productivity enhancement and sustainability firm, referred to the IndiaAI mission as a success story. “While our GDP growth is hovering around 6-7 per cent, our tax growth is almost double that number. The country is rapidly financialising its economy, and the intelligence and information flow is extraordinary, leading to the rapid detection of tax evasion attempts,” he said.

Companies such as Glance, owned by ad-tech unicorn InMobi; Fractal, an AI services provider; and Krutrim, an AI startup founded by Bhavish Aggarwal, achieved unicorn status in 2020, 2022, and 2024 respectively.