Satya Nadella praises Sharad Pawar-led body on AI use for farmers

It was great to meet the team at ADT Baramati today, who are using our AI tools to help farmers grow healthier, more sustainable harvests, Nadella posted on X

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 10:21 PM IST
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday lauded the Agricultural Development Trust (ADT) of Baramati in Maharashtra for using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help farmers.

It was great to meet the team at ADT Baramati today, who are using our AI tools to help farmers grow healthier, more sustainable harvests, Nadella posted on X.

Former Union agriculture minister and ADT founder Sharad Pawar thanked Nadella for his words of praise for the organisation.

Thank you @satyanadella, for highlighting the benefits of AI for agriculture. We at ADT Baramati are committed to bring to the farmers the latest technologies available in order for them to benefit from the same, and are committed to work with Microsoft to ensure the technologies are put to the best use possible, Pawar posted on X, in reply to Nadella's post.

The Agricultural Development Trust was founded by Pawar and his elder brother Appasaheb Pawar in 1968 with the objective of ushering in agricultural and educational development.

ADT's early activities include construction of percolation tanks in drought-prone area of Baramati tehsil in Pune district, to meet water requirement for drinking and agriculture.

Topics :Satya NadellaArtificial intelligence

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

