Microsoft CEO Nadella unveils $3 bn for India's cloud, AI infrastructure

Microsoft plans to invest $3 billion in India in cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and skilling over the next two years, including the establishment of new data centres, the technology giant's chairman and chief executive officer Satya Nadella announced on Tuesday. Microsoft is joining other major global tech companies in betting on the growth of India’s digital economy.

Currently on a two-day visit to India, Hyderabad-born Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The Redmond-headquartered firm said the investment aims to accelerate AI innovation in India, which is pivotal for achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047. Microsoft will also support the country’s long-term competitiveness by training 10 million people over the next five years with AI skills, as part of the second edition of its Advanta(i)ge India programme.

“India is rapidly becoming a leader in AI innovation, unlocking new opportunities across the country. The investments in infrastructure and skilling we are announcing today reaffirm our commitment to making India AI-first and will help ensure people and organisations across the country benefit broadly,” said Nadella at a company event in Bengaluru, which saw the participation of over 2,000 people, mainly developers, tech executives, and startups. “I had a chance to meet Prime Minister Modiji yesterday, and it was great to listen to all his examples and his vision of driving the AI mission.”

Nadella said the combination of Modi’s policies, the ‘India Stack’—the digital public infrastructure developed in the country—the entrepreneurial energy, and the demographics, both on the consumer and business sides, creates a virtuous cycle. “That’s why we feel fantastic about bringing core compute capability for the next generation AI.”

He added that in two to ten years, the focus would be on the correlation between gross domestic product (GDP) growth, at a country or industry level, and how efficiently one drives that equation. “For that, infrastructure needs to be the highest priority, and we are innovating in every layer of it,” said Nadella. “There is significant investment and innovation happening through us and our partners. I think of this as the golden age for systems when it comes to innovation.”

Also Read

AI battle

Microsoft is competing in the AI and cloud computing race alongside rivals like Google and Amazon Web Services (AWS). India has become a crucial overseas market for these tech giants, who have invested tens of billions of dollars over the past two decades to establish and expand their operations in the country. The nation of 1.4 billion people is emerging as an AI battlefront. Amazon said in 2023 that it planned to invest $12.7 billion in its India business by 2030. In 2024, Nvidia Corp struck a deal with Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate Reliance Industries to build out AI computing infrastructure and an innovation centre in India, according to AI chip giant's chief executive officer Jensen Huang.

Microsoft is already seeing demand for its technologies in India. Some of its customers include Infosys, Air India, Apollo, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, Cognizant, Zomato, MakeMyTrip, and IndiGo. For instance, IT firm Persistent is utilising Microsoft 365 Copilot's "Contract Assist" to cut negotiation time.

“In the last 12 months, Microsoft has been a copilot in making AI a reality in India, taking it from boardrooms to classrooms, commerce to communities, and finance to farmers,” said Puneet Chandok, president, Microsoft India and South Asia. “Today’s announcement strengthens our belief in India’s potential and our resolve to equip the country with the resources and future-ready skills needed to excel in the global marketplace. We will continue to use AI to unlock possibilities for the next few decades and ensure communities across the country have access to the compute they need to prosper in the AI era,” said Chandok.

AI will play a crucial role in delivering the target of a $1 trillion digital economy by 2028, which is expected to account for 20 per cent of India’s GDP. A Google-commissioned report estimated that at least Rs 33.8 lakh crore of economic value from AI adoption could be achieved in India by 2030.

Microsoft said the investment reflects its expanding role and responsibility as a leader in AI. The firm will expand its cloud and AI infrastructure across data centre campuses in the country. Microsoft already has three data centre regions in the market, with the fourth ready to go live in 2026. This investment aims to develop a scalable AI computing ecosystem to meet the growing demands of India’s rapidly expanding AI startups and research community.

AI skills for 10 million Indians

As the nature of jobs evolves, AI is becoming an essential skill for professionals. In 2024, Microsoft launched the Advanta(i)ge India initiative with the ambitious goal of training two million people in AI skills by 2025. Demonstrating its commitment to enabling equitable AI opportunities for every Indian, Microsoft surpassed this target ahead of schedule with 2.4 million individuals trained in under a year. Notably, 65 per cent of the participants were women, and 74 per cent came from Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

On Tuesday, the company announced its next milestone: to equip 10 million more Indians with essential AI skills by 2030. Advanta(i)ge India is part of Microsoft’s Global Skills for Social Impact charter, and these trainings will be delivered in partnership with the government, nonprofit and corporate organisations, and communities.

“Through the ‘AI for India’ mission, we aim to empower citizens with cutting-edge AI skills, driving innovation, creating jobs, and bridging the digital divide,” said Jayant Chaudhary, minister of state (independent charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. “Collaborations with global leaders like Microsoft and similar companies are pivotal in this transformation.”

In 2024, the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 10,371.92 crore 'India AI mission' for five years to foster innovation in artificial intelligence through public-private partnerships.

Microsoft Research (MSR) Lab on Tuesday unveiled an AI Innovation Network to deepen its commitment to cultivating the AI ecosystem in India. Under this, MSR will build new collaborations, especially with digital natives, to accelerate the transition from research to real, usable business solutions.

MSR India has already initiated a collaboration with edtech firm Physics Wallah on math reasoning. There are also ongoing discussions with other digital natives on topics such as causal inference, optimising Indic large language models (LLMs), prompt optimisation, and reinforcement learning.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft Research is a step towards creating tools that understand and support each student’s learning journey,” said Prateek Maheshwari, co-founder, Physics Wallah. “By combining our expertise with Microsoft’s advancements in AI and large language models, we’re working to make education more accessible, personalised, and impactful.”

Microsoft also unveiled an AI partnership with SaaSBoomi, the premier community for B2B startups in India. By leveraging SaaSBoomi’s extensive network and Microsoft’s technological expertise, the partnership seeks to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, especially in Tier-II cities. Over the next five years, Microsoft and SaaSBoomi aim to impact over 5,000 startups and 10,000 entrepreneurs, upskill more than 150,000 startup employees through focused workshops, foster regional development in over 20 Tier-II cities, create over 200,000 new job opportunities, and help attract an additional $1.5 billion in venture capital funding for the Indian AI and SaaS ecosystem.