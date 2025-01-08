Actor Varun Dhawan acquires two apartments in Mumbai's Juhu for Rs 86.92 cr

Film actor Varun Dhawan has acquired two luxury apartments in Mumbai’s prime Juhu area for Rs 86.92 crore, according to transaction documents provided by Square Yards.

Both apartments are located in Twenty by D'DECOR, a premium residential and group housing development in Juhu featuring 3BHK and 4BHK apartments.

Dhawan purchased one property with his mother, Karuna David Dhawan, on the sixth floor, and another with his wife, Natasha, on the seventh floor.

Juhu, known for its serene beaches, high-profile celebrity residences, and vibrant lifestyle, is one of Mumbai’s most sought-after localities due to its proximity to entertainment hubs and world-class amenities.

The apartment purchased by Dhawan and his mother is valued at Rs 42.40 crore. It has a carpet area of approximately 4,617 square feet (sq ft) and a built-up area of 5,069 sq ft. The property includes four car parking spaces, a staff quarter spanning 87.5 sq ft, and two basement storage units measuring 24.9 sq ft each. The stamp duty for this transaction was Rs 2.54 crore, and the registration fee was Rs 30,000.

In a separate transaction, Dhawan and his wife Natasha acquired the seventh-floor apartment for Rs 44.52 crore. This property offers a larger carpet area of 5,112 sq ft and a built-up area of 5,624 sq ft. It also includes four car parking spaces, a staff quarter measuring 87.5 sq ft, and two basement storage units of 24.9 sq ft each. The stamp duty paid for this acquisition was Rs 2.67 crore, along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Both transactions were registered in January 2025 with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

In 2024, the Rs 20-50 crore residential segment witnessed an 84 per cent growth, with Mumbai emerging as the largest market, according to Knight Frank

Sales in this segment rose from 133 units in 2023 to 245 units in 2024, albeit on a lower volume base. Mumbai accounted for 78 per cent of these sales, with 192 units sold, Knight Frank reported.