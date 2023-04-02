India's commercial realty market resilient amid global headwinds: Experts

Blow to office market due to slowdown, mass layoffs, slow hiring in tech sector is temporary, they say; sector has fared better than other global markets earlier, will do so this time too

Despite layoffs, the banking crisis and other global headwinds, the Indian commercial real estate market stands adaptive and resilient in the face of such odds. It is expected to deliver robust growth and higher returns in the coming years, say experts. Though the office sector in India has been hit temporarily by global slowdown, mass layoffs and slow hirings in the tech sector, experts opined th