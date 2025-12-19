Friday, December 19, 2025 | 08:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today, Dec 19: Swiggy, BPCL, Airtel, ICICI Pru AMC, HCLTech

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 19: Swiggy, BPCL, Airtel, ICICI Pru AMC, HCLTech

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 19: ICICI Pru AMC, HCLTech, BPCL, Airtel and RIL are among other shares that will be in focus today

Stocks to Watch, December 19

Photo: Shutterstock

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch today, December 19, 2025: Indian equities are poised to open higher on Friday, buoyed by firm global cues. At 7:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 67 points up at 25,948.
 
Asian markets were largely in the green. Mainland China’s CSI 300 inched up 0.04 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.53 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.49 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.77 per cent as investors looked ahead to the Bank of Japan’s policy announcement.
 
Japan’s consumer inflation eased to 2.9 per cent in November, according to reports, while core inflation, excluding fresh food prices, held steady at 3 per cent, unchanged from October.
 
 
On Wall Street, US stocks closed higher overnight. The S&P 500 climbed 0.79 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.14 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.3 per cent.
 
US markets surged on the back of cooler-than-expected inflation data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index (CPI) had an annual inflation rate of 2.7 per cent in November, while core CPI — a measure that excludes volatile food and energy prices — was even lower at 2.6 per cent. Both were below what economists had been estimating, as those polled by Dow Jones called for an annual headline rate of 3.1 per cent and a rate on core CPI of 3 per cent.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Also Read

Stock Markets LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start; Asian markets gain; ICICI Pru AMC to debut

ICICI Prudential AMC

ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: GMP hints at solid D-Street debut for company's stock

Stock market nifty Sensex

Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests Bear Spread on Nifty; key levels here

Adani Ports

NCLT approves first stage of Adani Harbour and Adani Ports merger

Max Healthcare

Max to invest over ₹1K cr in 450-bed Pune hospital, eyes West India growth

Here are a few stocks that will be on investors' radar on December 19, 2025: 

Listing today: Among the mainboard initial public offers (IPOs), shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company will list on the bourses today. 
 
HCLTech: The IT firm has agreed to acquire Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE’s) telecom solutions business for around $160 million in cash, a move aimed at bolstering its presence in the telecom space, particularly in 5G network transformation.
 
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corporation's board has approved the formation of joint venture (JV) company with Coal India for setting up coal gasification project at Western Coal fields, Maharashtra.
 
Swiggy, Waaree Energies, Bajaj Holdings, Premier Energies: Bajaj Holdings, Premier Energies, Swiggy, and Waaree Energies will be available for trading in the NSE F&O segment effective December 31, according to reports. 
 
IndiGo: InterGloble Aviation (IndiGo) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers has said that the top management, including himself, would travel across its network to engage with employees, understand the challenges they faced, and gather feedback in a bid to rebuild systems.
 
Bharti Airtel: The board has approved the appointment of Gopal Vittal (currently Vice Chairman & Managing Director) as Executive Vice Chairman, and Shashwat Sharma (currently CEO-Designate) as Managing Director & CEO (Airtel India), effective January 1, 2026, for a period of five years.
 
Further, the board has appointed Soumen Ray (currently Chief Financial Officer) as Group Chief Financial Officer, and Akhil Garg as Chief Financial Officer (Airtel India), effective January 1.
 
Additionally, the board has approved the first and final call of ₹401.25 per share on 39.22 crore outstanding partly paid-up equity shares of face value ₹5 each (paid-up value of ₹1.25 each), issued on a rights basis. The record date for the purpose is fixed as February 6. 
 
Adani Ports: The Ahmedabad branch of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the first stage of the proposed merger of Adani Harbour Services Limited with its parent firm -- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited.
 
Max Healthcare: The company is planning to invest around ₹1,020 crore to build a 450-bed greenfield super speciality hospital in Pune. 
 
Maruti Suzuki: The company's cumulative production of the WagonR crossed the 3.5 million units mark across three generations since the model’s launch in December 1999, placing it alongside the Alto and Swift among the company’s highest-volume cars.
 
RIL: Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods arm of Reliance Industries, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro Foods for an undisclosed amount.
 
Amber Enterprises: The company is planning to expand its Research & Development (R&D) Centre dedicated to Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) products. For this, it is planning to invest ₹500 crore under the Punjab state’s incentive policy period. 
 
GPT Infraprojects: The company has bagged contracts worth ₹1804.48 crore from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Mumbai. It is a joint venture contract wherein GPT Infra's share is 26 per cent i.e. ₹469.16 crore out of the total.
 
Under the contract, the company will construct a flyover along LBS Marg from Kalpana Talkies Kurla (L ward) to Pankhe Shah Dargah Ghatkopar West (N Ward) of Eastern Suburbs. 
 
Seamec: The company has awarded a Letter of Award worth $3.25 million to Adsun Offshore Diving Contractors for providing diving-related services onboard the vessel SEAMEC III for the Part Replacement Pipeline Project, Pipeline Replacement Project – Group A (PRP-VIII A), and DSF II project of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).
 
Lupin: The company, through its subsidiaries Multicare Pharmaceuticals (Philippines) and MedQuimica (Brazil), has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Neopharmed Gentili S.p.A., an Italian pharmaceutical company, for marketing and promotional rights of the gastroenterology brand Plasil (metoclopramide) in the Philippines and Brazil.

More From This Section

Voltas- consumer durables

Nuvama trims Voltas FY26-27 earnings estimates amid demand woes

Indian stock market saw a record breaking year, with over 100 mainboard, and 250 SME IPOs in 2025.

Amid ₹1.85-trn fund raise, here are 5 lessons from IPO investing in 2025

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian markets rebound as tech lifts Wall Street, investors eye BOJ hike

U K Sinha

Former Sebi chief Sinha urges caution as private credit lending grows fast

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Securities laws set for reset as FM introduces Bill for unified codepremium

Topics : stocks to watch Stocks in focus Buzzing stocks RIL Swiggy Bajaj Housing Finance Limited BPCL ICICI Prudential AMC Amber Enterprises Adani Ports Max Healthcare BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon