Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets trade higher; China holds prime rates
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, December 22, 2025: Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher after China's central bank kept its loan prime rates steady on Monday
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, December 22, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a positive start on Monday amid mixed global cues. Investors are awaiting India's infrastructure output data.
At 06:47 AM, the GIFT Nifty Index futures was trading at 26,177.5 levels, up by 16.5 points.
Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher after China’s central bank kept its loan prime rates steady on Monday. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 1.86 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI index was up 1.9 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.83 per cent in early trade.
Last Friday, US markets closed sharply higher for second consecutive session with AI-related stocks leading the rally as risk appetite returned to the market following sharp volatility. The S&P 500 index rose 0.88 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.31 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.38 per cent.
IPO corner
In the mainboard IPO segment, Gujarat Kidney IPO will open for public subscription. In the SME space, IPOs of EPW India, Dachepalli Publishers, Shyam Dhani Industries, and Sundrex Oil Company will open for bidding. Neptune Logitek will make its debut on the BSE SME platform.
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mcap of 6 most valued firms climbs ₹75,257 cr; TCS, Infosys biggest winners
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most-valued firms climbed Rs 75,256.97 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerging as the biggest winners. The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 22,594.96 crore to Rs 11,87,673.41 crore. Infosys added Rs 16,971.64 crore taking its valuation to Rs 6,81,192.22 crore. READ MORE
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the key stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures indicated a gap-up open for the benchmark Nifty 50 index, likely seeking support from gains in Asian share indices. Tata Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, RITES, KEC International, PVR Inox, are among the key stocks to watch today. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vertis InvIT weighs public listing to tap deeper domestic capital pools
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vertis Infrastructure Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) backed by global investment firm KKR and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, is evaluating a shift from a privately listed structure to a publicly listed InvIT, with initial discussions around an initial public offering underway, amid rising domestic investor participation, improving liquidity and evolving regulatory norms in India’s infrastructure investment landscape. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's calm stock market tests options traders amid record low volatility
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s stock market has become one of the calmest in the world — so calm that it’s prompting a rethink of strategies among players in the country’s vast derivatives space. Despite geopolitical flare ups and a recent global selloff in risk assets, the NSE Nifty 50 Index has barely budged for months as domestic money overwhelms foreign flows and derivatives trading curbs choke off volatility. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: New market code may constrain Sebi funding; ombudsman plan needs clarity
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As the government moves to revamp India’s securities legislation, unifying three different laws into the Securities Markets Code (SMC), regulatory experts and market insiders have raised concerns on potential funding challenges for the stock market regulator. READ MORE
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-listing hype or real gains? What 2025's IPO numbers say about GMPs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Companies raised a total of ₹1.74 trillion (₹1,74,379 crore) through 101 mainboard initial public offerings, making the year a landmark for equity fundraising. However, the surge in activity did not translate into listing gains for investors chasing pre-listing hype. According to data compiled by Business Standard, nearly 55 per cent or 56 out of 101 mainboard IPOs listed during the year debuted below their grey market price. READ MORE
7:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Securities sees delayed growth recovery at Voltas; retains 'Add' call
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Securities has retained its Add rating on Tata Group’s household appliances maker Voltas after an analyst group meeting, while expecting the company’s growth to remain subdued in the current year before picking up next year. READ MORE
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analyst bets on Ceat, Godrej Consumer; check target
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Osho Krishan, chief manager - technical and derivative research at Angel One, says Ceat has experienced a pronounced correction in the recent period, resulting in a decline that has pushed the stock price towards the 100 DEMA, while Godrej Consumer Products has shown a rebound from the ₹1,120 zone in recent sessions, surpassing the 200-day SMA, which indicates the onset of a counter-trend. READ MORE
7:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPIs pull back most from finance, IT stocks in first fortnight of Dec
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPIs withdrew about ₹17,823 crore from Indian equities in the first half of December, with financial services and information technology stocks witnessing the bulk of the outflows. Data from primeinfobase.com shows that selling was most pronounced in financial services, where FPIs pulled out ₹6,516 crore, followed by information technology with outflows of ₹3,331 crore.
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BS Poll: Rupee may trade around 90 against the dollar by December-end
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After depreciating 4.1 per cent against the US dollar so far in the current calendar year (CY25), the rupee is expected to settle around 90 per dollar by year-end, according to a majority of respondents in a Business Standard poll. The rupee has depreciated by 4.3 per cent so far in FY26. READ MORE
7:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian shares extend tech-led rally, yen stays under pressure at record lows
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian share markets rose on Monday tracking tech-driven gains on Wall Street, while the yen wallowed at all-time lows against the euro and Swiss franc as higher interest rates at home did nothing to deter speculative sellers. READ MORE
7:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settled higher, tech stocks lead gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Last Friday, US markets closed sharply higher for second consecutive session with AI-related stocks leading the rally. The S&P 500 index rose 0.88 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.31 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.38 per cent.
7:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints a positive opening
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a positive start on Monday amid mixed global cues. At 07:17 AM, the GIFT Nifty Index futures was trading at 26,188 levels, up by 27 points.
Topics : Sensex Stock Market Today Share Market Today MARKET LIVE Gift Nifty Nifty50 NSE BSE SME BSE IPOs SME IPOs Markets
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 7:15 AM IST