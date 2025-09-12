Home / Industry / News / India sees no major disruption at Foxconn despite Chinese staff pullback

India sees no major disruption at Foxconn despite Chinese staff pullback

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, asked hundreds of its engineers and technicians from mainland China to return home from its operations in India

Foxconn
Most of the iPhones Foxconn makes for Apple are assembled in China (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters TAIPEI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India does not expect significant disruption to Foxconn's operations in the country after the iPhone assembler ordered some employees from China to return home over the past few months, a top Indian government official said this week.

"Although some of the Chinese workers had to leave because they were asked to return, operations did not really suffer significantly," S. Krishnan, secretary of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, told reporters in Taipei, referring to Foxconn's India operations.

"Foxconn has been in their plant near Chennai for the last five years and a new plant is coming up near Bengaluru. So they were able to manage with some of the workers there, some people from Taiwan, and some people from the United States," Krishnan said late on Thursday during a visit to a trade show in Taiwan.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, asked hundreds of its engineers and technicians from mainland China to return home from its operations in India, Bloomberg News reported in July.

Foxconn and its client Apple have been seeking to ramp up iPhone production in India to mitigate the impact of US President Donald Trump's threatened triple-digit tariffs on Chinese goods, which are on hold as Beijing and Washington negotiate a trade deal.

Most of the iPhones Foxconn makes for Apple are assembled in China.

Krishnan said it was not clear why the employees from China were asked to return home.

Foxconn declined to comment. Apple did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Tensions between India and China escalated following a 2020 military clash along their disputed Himalayan border. In response, India imposed restrictions on Chinese investments, banned hundreds of popular Chinese apps and cut air passenger routes between the two countries.

Relations between China and India have gradually improved in recent months, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping last month during his first visit to China in seven years.

"Our understanding is that Foxconn stands committed to see through all the investments in India ... their expansion in India has been very significant," Krishnan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's tech workforce becomes more discerning; prioritises well-being

Centre to incentivise domestic production of rare earths: Kumaraswamy

GST cut to lift housing demand, boost festive season sales: Credai

Premium

Television budgets fade, streaming holds firm, films steal spotlight

Why India should prioritise mature chips over costly cutting-edge dreams

Topics :Apple iPhoneFoxconniPhoneChinaIndia manufacturing growth

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story