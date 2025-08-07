Indian pharma market grows 7.9% in July, led by chronic therapies

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew 7.9 per cent in July this year, backed by positive value growth in major chronic therapies, according to market research firm Pharmarack.

Among them, therapies such as cardiac and antidiabetes — which together account for nearly 25 per cent of the overall domestic market — recorded value growth of 14.1 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively.

Several super groups, such as urology and antineoplastics, each contributing around 2 per cent to the IPM’s monthly sales value, also reported double-digit value growth.

Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack, said that price increases and new product introductions drove growth in July, despite negligible volume expansion.

“While cardiac and anti-infectives were the only major therapies to see volume-driven growth due to seasonal surge, the antidiabetes segment’s growth was due to new introductions in branded generics of empagliflozin and anti-obesity therapies,” she added. Growth in the moving annual turnover (MAT) for the IPM between August 2024 and July 2025 stood at 7.4 per cent, leading to a total turnover of over Rs 2.30 trillion, while domestic market volumes grew marginally by 0.4 per cent. The MAT of leading therapy areas such as cardiac, gastrointestinal, and anti-infectives — which together constitute around 37 per cent of the pharmaceutical market — showed robust volume growth of 10.7 per cent, 10.1 per cent, and 6.5 per cent, respectively.