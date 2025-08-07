Home / Industry / News / Indian pharma market grows 7.9% in July, led by chronic therapies

Indian pharma market grows 7.9% in July, led by chronic therapies

Despite flat volumes, India's pharma market posted 7.9% growth in July on strong demand for chronic therapies like cardiac and diabetes; MAT turnover crossed Rs 2.3 trillion

Several super groups, such as urology and antineoplastics, each contributing around 2 per cent to the IPM’s monthly sales value, also reported double-digit value growth. | File Image
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:28 PM IST
The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew 7.9 per cent in July this year, backed by positive value growth in major chronic therapies, according to market research firm Pharmarack.
 
Among them, therapies such as cardiac and antidiabetes — which together account for nearly 25 per cent of the overall domestic market — recorded value growth of 14.1 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively.
 
Several super groups, such as urology and antineoplastics, each contributing around 2 per cent to the IPM’s monthly sales value, also reported double-digit value growth.
 
Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack, said that price increases and new product introductions drove growth in July, despite negligible volume expansion.
 
“While cardiac and anti-infectives were the only major therapies to see volume-driven growth due to seasonal surge, the antidiabetes segment’s growth was due to new introductions in branded generics of empagliflozin and anti-obesity therapies,” she added.
 
Growth in the moving annual turnover (MAT) for the IPM between August 2024 and July 2025 stood at 7.4 per cent, leading to a total turnover of over Rs 2.30 trillion, while domestic market volumes grew marginally by 0.4 per cent.
 
The MAT of leading therapy areas such as cardiac, gastrointestinal, and anti-infectives — which together constitute around 37 per cent of the pharmaceutical market — showed robust volume growth of 10.7 per cent, 10.1 per cent, and 6.5 per cent, respectively.
 
While most top players registered modest monthly value growth in the domestic market during July, companies such as Corona (15.8 per cent), Ajanta (14 per cent), Bayer (13.4 per cent), Glenmark (12.9 per cent), and Sun Pharma (12.6 per cent) reported significant gains.
 
USV’s anti-diabetic drug Glycomet GP and Himalaya’s Liv 52 continued to be the top-selling medicine brands for the month, with sales of Rs 80 crore and Rs 74 crore, respectively, according to Pharmarack.

Topics :pharmacypharmaceutical firmsPharma industry

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

