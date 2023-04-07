Indian tea after 'Sri Lanka effect': Challenge will be to focus on quality

Exports gained when production in troubled island nation dropped sharply in 2022; to maintain that momentum as its competitor bounces back, domestic industry's challenge will be to focus on quality

Foreign buyers have just about started putting out feelers for the new season orthodox tea that are now out in the Indian market. The economic crisis in Sri Lanka – the world’s largest supplier of the variety – had translated into a bit of a bonanza for the Indian producers last year with prices touching an all-time high. Will this year be a repeat? The industry is trying to read the t