Indians travelled close to 1,000 cities across world: Uber app usage data

Indians travelled close to 1,000 cities across world: Uber app usage data

Indians have been breaking all travel records over the past couple of years, according to Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia

Travel Insurance
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Uber, the global ride-hailing app, shared travel data of India-registered users that give a peek into the global travel trends of Indians. Uber’s data reflects a sharp increase in the number of Indians using the ride-sharing app abroad during 2023, with the number of overseas travellers being second only to Americans. During the ongoing summer travel season, Indians are expected to surpass records set in previous years.

“Indians have been breaking all travel records over the past couple of years, and it’s heartwarming to see how Uber continues to be their trusted last-mile partner in these travels,” said Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia. “Be it the familiarity when landing at an airport in a new city, or the safety when riding late at night, it’s a huge mark of trust for us to see Indians book an Uber for their overseas travels.”

Uber App Usage Data: Indians travelling overseas like never before

- A million Indians using Uber in their travels overseas
- Indians travelled to close to 1,000 cities across 68 countries overseas
- Most Uber-ed countries: 1. The United States 2. The United Kingdom 3. Canada
- Most popular month of overseas travel in 2023 was May; June in 2022
- Indians tried 21 different Uber products including Comfort Electric, Multimodal Transit, and UberX

Indians used Uber's luxury cars and SUVs:

- Porsche Cayenne
- Jaguar F-PACE
- Range Rover Sport
- Mercedes S450
- BMW 740i M Sport
- Lincoln Navigator

Indians used Uber's premium EVs:

- Jaguar I-PACE
- Audi e-tron Sportback
- Mercedes EQE 500
- Ford F-150 Lightning

Topics :Uber appUber Indiaglobal travel industrytourism sector

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

