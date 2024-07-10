Indians travelled close to 1,000 cities across world: Uber app usage data

Uber, the global ride-hailing app, shared travel data of India-registered users that give a peek into the global travel trends of Indians. Uber’s data reflects a sharp increase in the number of Indians using the ride-sharing app abroad during 2023, with the number of overseas travellers being second only to Americans. During the ongoing summer travel season, Indians are expected to surpass records set in previous years.

“Indians have been breaking all travel records over the past couple of years, and it’s heartwarming to see how Uber continues to be their trusted last-mile partner in these travels,” said Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia. “Be it the familiarity when landing at an airport in a new city, or the safety when riding late at night, it’s a huge mark of trust for us to see Indians book an Uber for their overseas travels.”

