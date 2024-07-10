LIVE: Austrian Chancellor hosts PM Modi for dinner; 1st visit by Indian PM in over 40 years

ED summons YouTuber Elvish Yadav for questioning in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned YouTuber Siddharth Yadav alias Elvish Yadav on July 23 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties hosted by him, PTI sources said on Wednesday. The central agency had registered the case in May and pressed charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of an FIR and a charge sheet filed against Elvish Yadav and linked persons by police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) district.
10:22 AM
Can't predict Donald Trump's actions if elected: Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he could not predict what Donald Trump would do if he regains the US presidency in November, but the whole world, including Russian leader Vladimir Putin, was awaiting the outcome of the ballot. Zelenskyy, speaking in Washington as world leaders gather for this week's NATO summit, said he hoped Trump would not quit the 75-year-old NATO alliance and that America would keep supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russia's more than two-year-old invasion. "I don't know (him) very well," Zelenskyy said of Trump, adding he had "good meetings" with him during Trump's first presidency but said that was before Russia's 2022 invasion. "I can't tell you what he will do, if he will be the president of the US. I don't know."
10:18 AM
Money laundering case: ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez for questioning
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez for a fresh round of questioning on Wednesday in a money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, according to PTI sources. The 38-year-old Sri Lankan origin Bollywood actor has been questioned by the federal agency in the past in this case that pertains to alleged cheating of high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh to the tune of about Rs 200 crore. The ED had alleged that Chandrashekhar used these "proceeds of crime" or illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez.
10:15 AM
My deepest condolences to family members of victims: President Murmu on Unnao bus accident
After a double-decker bus rammed into a milk tanker claiming 18 lives in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed grief over the incident, terming it 'extremely sad'. "The news of the death of many people in a road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad", an official statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on 'X'.
9:57 AM
Overcast skies, light showers in parts of Mumbai; no major snarls
Mumbai woke up to overcast skies on Wednesday with light rains in some parts of the western suburbs. Road traffic was normal with no major snarls anywhere and the local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were also on schedule barring a few delays, as per authorities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai centre predicted cloudy sky with intermittent moderate to heavy rain spells in the next 24 hours, a civic official said. After more than 300 mm rainfall in just six hours on Monday, the country's financial capital witnessed intermittent light showers since Tuesday morning.
9:54 AM
As crude oil prices ease, Rupee trades flat 83.49 against US dollar in early session
The rupee traded flat at 83.49 against the US currency in the early session on Wednesday amid losses in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened flat at 83.49 against the US dollar. The local currency moved in a restricted range of 83.49 to 83.50 against the greenback in early trade. The rupee had edged up 1 paisa to close at 83.49 against the US dollar on Tuesday ahead of the key testimony of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in front of Congress.
9:52 AM
57 passengers were onboard the sleeper bus involved in Unnao road accident: DM Gaurang Rathi
Sharing further details about the Unnao bus accident, DM Gaurang Rathi told ANI, "About 57 passengers were travelling in a private bus which was going to Delhi. 18 people died and 19 others were injured after the bus collided with a milk container at 5:15 am. About 20 people were safe, and they are being sent to Delhi. We have referred 6 people to the Trauma Centre, the rest will be treated at the district hospital. We have adequate arrangements for treatment and we will take all necessary action as soon as possible..."
9:44 AM
Trains on Konkan Railway route cancelled, diverted after waterlogging in tunnel
Traffic on the Konkan Railway route was again paralysed on Wednesday morning due to waterlogging inside a tunnel at Pernem in Goa, leading to cancellation and diversion of some trains, officials said. Train traffic on the Konkan Railway route was affected since 2.35 pm on Tuesday due to "water oozing out in the Pernem tunnel between Madure-Pernem section," Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) Deputy General Manager Baban Ghatge said. The waterlogging was removed and traffic clearance was given at 10.13 pm on Tuesday, he said. However, the same issue reoccurred at 2.59 am on Wednesday with a higher intensity, the official said.
9:33 AM
Terrorist attack on Indian Army convoy: Search operation underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua
A search operation by security forces is underway in Kathua in the wake of a terrorist attack on an Indian Army bus. The attack, which claimed the lives of five soldiers, took place in the Machedi area of Kathua district on July 8.
9:24 AM
Loss of life in Unnao road accident extremely sad & heart-wrenching: Yogi Adityanath
Expressing deep grief over the Unnao road accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said, "The loss of life in a road accident in Unnao district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved family. District administration officials have been instructed to reach the spot and speed up the relief work. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured."
9:17 AM
Discussions on realising full potential of bilateral partnership lie ahead: MEA on PM Modi's Austria visit
The India-Austria friendship is strong, and it will get even stronger in the times to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said as he met Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer for a private engagement ahead of their official talks on Wednesday to tap the full potential of the bilateral partnership. "An important milestone in India-Austria partnership! PM @narendramodi hosted by Austrian Chancellor @karlnehammer for a private engagement. This is the first meeting between the two leaders. Discussions on realising the full potential of bilateral partnership lie ahead," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.
9:08 AM
India inflation seen up in June due to soaring vegetable prices: Reuters poll
India consumer price inflation probably edged up in June, snapping five months of declines, largely because of a jump in vegetable prices caused by the damage to crops wrought by extreme weather, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Prices of tomatoes, onions, and potatoes - staples in every Indian kitchen - surged by double digits last month as extreme heat and heavy floods in India's northern states disrupted agricultural production. The July 5-9 Reuters poll of 54 economists forecast consumer price inflation rose to 4.80% last month on a year earlier, up from 4.75% in May. Food accounts for around half the overall CPI basket.
9:04 AM
PM Modi's Russia visit: 'Ray of hope for trapped Indians in Russia', says father of jawan in Russian army
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Balwinder Singh, the father of Gagandeep Singh who is a trapped Indian youth in the Russian army, said that there is now a ray of hope for the stranded Indians in war-hit Russia. "My son told me over the phone that the trapped Indians are sent to battlegrounds, having been handed over guns and grenades. They are kept in bunkers. However, with Prime Minister Modi's visit to the country, there is now a ray of hope for our trapped countrymen in the Russian army", Balwinder Singh told ANI.
8:49 AM
Initial probe suggests double-decker bus was overspeeding: Unnao DM on road accident
Talking to reporters Unnano DM Gaurang Rathi said, "Today (July 10), a private double-decker bus coming from Motihari, Bihar collided with a milk tanker. At least, 18 people lost their lives and 19 others are injured in the accident. After the initial investigation, it looks like the bus was overspeeding. The injured are getting treatment..." The sleeper bus, which was going from Sitamarhi in Bihar to Delhi, rammed into a milk container around 5:15 am on Wednesday.
8:43 AM
India's relationship with Russia gives it ability to urge Russian President Putin to end war in Ukraine: US
The White House on Tuesday said that India's ties with Russia give it the ability to urge Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine. The statement came after PM Modi emphasised to President Putin that the solution to the Ukraine conflict lay in dialogue and not on the battlefield. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his bilateral talks with Russian President Putin said that there is no solution on the battlefield and added that peace talks do not succeed amid bombs, guns and bullets.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined dinner hosted by Austria Chancellor Karl Nehammer, where he was greeted by members of the Indian diaspora. PM Modi landed in Austria on Wednesday where he was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Austria Shambhu Kumaran and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said "A warm welcome to Indian PM @narendramodi on his historic visit to Austria, marking 75 years of diplomatic relations. The partnership between our nations is based on a joint commitment to global security, stability and prosperity."
Polling for the Assembly by-polls has started for 13 Assembly constituencies across seven states. The polling process that started at 7 am will conclude at 6 pm. Assembly by-polls are being held in West Bengal's Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, and Maniktala; Badrinath and Manglaur in Uttarakhand; Jalandhar West in Punjab; Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh; Rupauli in Bihar; Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu; and Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh.
At least 18 people were killed and 19 injured when a bus collided with a tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place in the morning near Jojikot village in the Bangarmau area when the double-decker bus collided with the tanker, killing 18 people and injuring 19, Bangarmau Circle Officer Arvind Kumar said.