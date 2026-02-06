Jindal Poly Films NCLT ruling marks rare activation of class action law

The National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) decision to admit a minority shareholders’ class action against Jindal Poly Films has brought renewed judicial focus to Section 245 of the Companies Act, 2013, a provision that, despite being on the statute book for over a decade, has rarely been tested in substance.

Section 245 introduces the concept of statutory class action suits, allowing a specified number of shareholders or depositors to approach the NCLT on behalf of a wider class to challenge mismanagement or conduct prejudicial to their interests.

The provision empowers the tribunal to restrain unlawful acts, declare misleading resolutions void, and award damages or compensation against companies, directors, auditors or other advisers. Law experts say the importance of the ruling lies less in the quantum of the claim and more in the fact that Section 245 has finally crossed the admission threshold.

“The Jindal Poly Films matter is significant because it marks one of the first times Section 245 of the Companies Act, 2013 has actually been allowed to cross the threshold of maintainability,” said Raheel Patel, partner at Gandhi Law Associates. “The NCLT’s decision signals a clear judicial willingness to let minority shareholders test allegations of oppressive conduct and related-party abuse on merits, rather than shutting such cases out at the preliminary stage,” he added. Patel noted that procedurally, the present petition is only the starting point. Once public notices are issued, other similarly placed shareholders can join the proceedings, which is central to how a statutory class action is designed to operate.

“Indian law has always had a class action framework on paper through Section 245, but for nearly a decade it remained largely dormant. Jindal Poly is important not because it is the largest in monetary terms, but because it finally activates the provision in a meaningful way,” he added. According to Hardeep Sachdeva, senior partner at AZB & Partners, the case marks a shift from legislative intent to judicial scrutiny. “For years, class actions under Section 245 remained largely theoretical, confined more to academic discussion than practical enforcement,” he said. “The class action in Ankit Jain v. Jindal Poly Films Limited is a welcome and much-needed development. It marks the first meaningful attempt to operationalise Section 245 and assumes particular significance in today’s corporate environment, where complex structures and technical compliance can often undermine minority interests,” he added.

If such cases evolve into consistent precedent, Sachdeva said, they could play a vital role in strengthening corporate accountability and stakeholder protection. B Shravanth Shanker, managing partner at B Shanker Advocates LLP, said the tribunal’s February 5, 2026 order amounts to the formal admission of a corporate class action. “The tribunal recorded satisfaction with the statutory threshold under Section 245(3) and formed a prima facie opinion as to actionable prejudice. It then directed issuance of notice under Section 245(5), which triggers the representative character of the proceedings,” he said. Other practitioners say the case highlights how underused India’s class action regime has been.

Yash B Joglekar, counsel at the Bombay High Court, described corporate class action jurisprudence in India as “nascent”, noting that past large-scale collective litigation, including the Satyam fallout, the Sahara investor recovery exercise, governance disputes at Fortis Healthcare and the IL&FS crisis, were driven by regulators or courts rather than shareholders invoking Section 245. Earlier this month, the NCLT’s Delhi bench allowed the class action petition against Jindal Poly Films to proceed after rejecting the company’s preliminary objection on maintainability. The order is yet to be uploaded on the tribunal’s website. The NCLT clarified that it was not expressing any view on the merits of the allegations, but held that the petition met the statutory thresholds prescribed under Section 245. The matter will now proceed to adjudication on merits.