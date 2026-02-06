PM Vishwakarma allocation cut in FY27 despite steady bank loan processing

“The lower allocation for the Vishwakarma scheme reflects phased implementation and the shift of credit support to banking and guarantee mechanisms rather than any dilution of intent. However, traditional artisans need more than credit alone—sustained investment in skills, tools, market access and branding is essential for durable livelihood outcomes. As on-ground execution gathers momentum, future budgets must reinforce the scheme to fully realise its potential in formalising and strengthening India’s artisan economy,” said Vinod Kumar, president of the India SME Forum.