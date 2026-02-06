PM Vishwakarma allocation cut in FY27 despite steady bank loan processing

As of early November 2025, public sector banks had received over 12.5 lakh applications, of which close to 98 per cent were processed. However, the conversion of processed applications into sanctions has remained moderate, with only about 4.35 lakh cases, or 36 per cent, receiving approval. Actual disbursements stood at around 3.71 lakh accounts, translating into an 85 per cent disbursement rate of sanctioned loans.
Among individual banks, State Bank of India emerged as the largest contributor in absolute terms, having received more than 5.3 lakh applications. The bank sanctioned around 1.64 lakh cases and disbursed loans to over 1.45 lakh beneficiaries. Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank also reported significant volumes, with both banks processing nearly all applications received and maintaining high disbursement ratios once loans were sanctioned.