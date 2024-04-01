Home / Industry / News / Jio cements market lead with 4.18 mn mobile subscriber addition in Jan

Jio cements market lead with 4.18 mn mobile subscriber addition in Jan

Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel upped its wireless subscriber count by 752,000, taking its mobile tally to 382.4 million in January

Jio cemented its position in the telecom market and added 4.17 million wireless subscribers, as the January gains pushed up its mobile users tally to 463.9 million.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's largest telecom company Reliance Jio added 4.17 million mobile subscribers in January 2024, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday.

Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel upped its wireless subscriber count by 752,000, taking its mobile tally to 382.4 million in January.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Vodafone Idea continued to bleed on the subscriber front, and the troubled telco lost 15.2 lakh wireless subscribers. Its mobile subscriber base stood at 221.5 million in January, as per TRAI data.

Jio cemented its position in the telecom market and added 4.17 million wireless subscribers, as the January gains pushed up its mobile users tally to 463.9 million.

Also Read

Jio-Airtel battle for home Wi-Fi connections as they aim for higher Arpu

Airtel launches 14 stores in Pune, to display entire range of offerings

Airtel gains 4.8 mn unique 5G customers in 3 states within 1 year of launch

Airtel loses 1.2 million users, Jio gains 1.84 million in October: Trai

OneWeb satellite service ready to connect nation from next month: Mittal

AAI to post highest ever pre-tax profit of Rs 5,000 crore in FY24

Govt initiates anti-dumping probe into import of chemical from China, Japan

'Crew unavailability': Vistara cancels 50 flights, several others delayed

AAI planning capex of Rs 30,000 cr in next five years: Jyotiraditya Scindia

India had 14th highest median 5G download rates in Q4 2023: Ookla

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reliance JioTelecom industrytelecom services

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story