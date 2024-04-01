Jio cements market lead with 4.18 mn mobile subscriber addition in Jan

India's largest telecom company Reliance Jio added 4.17 million mobile subscribers in January 2024, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday.

Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel upped its wireless subscriber count by 752,000, taking its mobile tally to 382.4 million in January.

Vodafone Idea continued to bleed on the subscriber front, and the troubled telco lost 15.2 lakh wireless subscribers. Its mobile subscriber base stood at 221.5 million in January, as per TRAI data.

