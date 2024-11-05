Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JNPA records nearly 12% rise in Oct container traffic to 614,651 TEUs

In the previous month, it handled 7.62 million tonnes of total cargo, 2.26 per cent more compared to the total cargo handled in October 2023

The Union Cabinet has approved the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, which will remove the requirement for Indian-flagged vessels to acquire a general trading licence to operate on coastal waters once it gets Parliament nod, ship containers
The port had handled a total of 5,49,487 TEUs of containers in October last year. | Representational Image
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Tuesday said container traffic at its port rose 11.86 per cent year-on-year to 6,14,651 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in October.

The port had handled a total of 5,49,487 TEUs of containers in October last year, it added.

In the previous month, it handled 7.62 million tonnes of total cargo, 2.26 per cent more compared to the total cargo handled in October 2023.

In October 2024, the port said, it handled 562 container rakes and 88,224 TEUs compared to 555 rakes and 88,412 TEUs in the year-ago period.

In the seven months to October, the total container traffic grew 13.12 per cent year-on-year to 4,142,134 TEUs of containers, while the total cargo during this period stood at 52.42 million tonnes, recording a 5.6 per cent year-on-year growth, it said.

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

