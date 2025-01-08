London-based BP wins ONGC contract to boost Mumbai High production

In a first-of-its-kind appointment of a foreign oil major by a public sector player, BP has been selected by state-run national oil company ONGC to boost production at the Mumbai High offshore oilfield.

BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of London-based BP Plc, has been appointed as a technical services provider (TSP) to enhance recovery from the mature oilfield, ONGC announced in a filing on Wednesday. "The TSP has indicated a substantial increase in oil and oil-equivalent gas production (up to 60 per cent) from baseline production levels (reputed third-party vetted production estimates with natural decline) over a 10-year contract period," ONGC stated.

Part of the 116,000 sq km Mumbai Offshore basin in the Arabian Sea, Mumbai High (MH) is India's largest oilfield, operational since 1976. Located 176 km off the western coast, the mature oilfield has witnessed a sharp decline in output in recent years. "The TSP will review the field performance and identify improvements in reservoirs, facilities, and wells to enhance production from the MH field," ONGC added.

To select the TSP, ONGC issued an international competitive bidding (ICB) tender on June 1, 2024, targeting experts in managing complex mature reservoirs, advanced recovery technologies, and operational best practices. However, the tender drew criticism from some ONGC officers and opposition parties, who raised concerns in Parliament about potential privatisation of the oilfield.

The Petroleum Ministry dismissed these claims, clarifying that the government is not transferring any equity stake to a foreign partner but is aiming to reverse declining output. ONGC emphasised that the ICB tender sought bids only from international operators with proven technical expertise, financial strength, and a track record in similar projects, with an annual revenue requirement of at least $75 billion.

BP's expanding India operations

Also Read

Ranked as the sixth-largest global "supermajor" in oil, BP has an active presence in India’s exploration and production (E&P) sector. In partnership with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), BP operates 1,900 fuel retail stations across India and produces oil and gas from a deepwater block in the Krishna-Godavari basin.

The consortium has developed three major deepwater discoveries in the block, expected to produce approximately 30 million standard cubic metres of gas daily at peak production. This accounts for one-third of India’s current domestic gas production and meets about 15 per cent of the country’s gas demand.

"We look forward to bringing our long experience of optimising performance and recovery from major mature fields around the world to help unlock and enhance production from Mumbai High, India’s largest oil and gas field (25 per cent of India’s oil production). We are eager to work with ONGC to create value for both the country and the companies involved, supporting India’s growing energy needs," William Lin, executive vice-president, gas and low carbon energy at BP, said in a statement.

Foreign exploration and production majors have historically faced challenges in India, including regulatory hurdles, limited viable reserves, and evolving energy policies. BP acquired a 30 per cent stake in 21 oil and gas blocks from Reliance Industries for $7.2 billion in 2011. However, only a few blocks were commercially viable, leading BP to relinquish several blocks by 2016.