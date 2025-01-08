Over 2,000 startups in edtech sector shut shop in past five years

India's once-thriving edtech sector is witnessing a significant downturn, with 2,146 startups shutting operations in the past five years, according to data shared by Traxcn, a data intelligence platform, exclusively with Business Standard.

Edtech platforms, which experienced unprecedented growth during the pandemic-induced lockdown, are now grappling with a funding slowdown, shifting market needs, and operational challenges in the post-pandemic era. Data from equity funding rounds reveals that edtech startups raised $0.24 billion in 2023, a sharp decline from their peak of $3.6 billion in 2021.

Highlighting the importance of adaptability and innovation, Ravi Kaklasaria, chief executive officer and co-founder of edForce, a workforce upskilling accelerator, said, “The edtech sector has witnessed a wave of shutdowns as startups relying on classroom training and generic materials struggled to adapt to evolving demands. Many were caught in a burnout race, chasing unsustainable growth without innovating.”

According to the Tracxn Feed Geo Report: Ed-Tech India 2024, the sector raised $4.1 billion in 357 funding rounds during its peak in 2021. The third quarter of that year stood out as the highest-funded quarter, attracting $2.48 billion. The report noted that 16,028 startups were founded in India, with major hubs including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Noida.

However, the reopening of physical classrooms, coupled with reduced investor confidence, led to a sharp decline in the sector’s fortunes. Recently, Stoa School, an alternate business education platform backed by Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath, announced its closure. Similarly, Elevation Capital-backed Bluelearn, an upskilling and job search platform, ceased operations in 2024. Other startups that reportedly shut down include QuizMind, Vedu Academy, and Tribac Blue, among others.

Even major players have felt the impact. Byju’s, once valued at $22 billion, faced multiple rounds of layoffs, restructuring, debt issues, and legal troubles. Similarly, Unacademy and upGrad undertook restructuring efforts, streamlining operations and handing pink slips to several employees.

Experts predict a phase of consolidation, with innovation-driven and specialised companies expected to survive. Lloyd Mathias, an angel investor, said, “The edtech industry will move towards consolidation, where large companies with deep pockets will establish or strengthen their online arms, offering quality education while adding real-world value.”