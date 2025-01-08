Lupin gets clearance from USFDA for its Pithampur manufacturing facility

Lupin, a global pharmaceutical company, announced that it has received a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Pithampur Unit-1 manufacturing facility. The Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) was issued following an inspection of the facility conducted from September 16 to September 27, 2024.

Nilesh Gupta, managing director of Lupin, said, “We are pleased to receive the EIR from the US FDA for our Pithampur Unit-1 facility with a satisfactory VAI classification. This reflects our commitment to the highest standards of quality and compliance.”

Lupin, headquartered in Mumbai, India, is a global pharmaceutical player with products distributed in over 100 markets. The company specialises in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.