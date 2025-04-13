Mall developers target Tier-II, -III, -IV cities as urban consumption slows

Tier-II, III and IV cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Tirur, Perinthalmanna, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Vijayawada, Amravati and Kanpur will be the next destination for mall developers. This comes as retail brands look to capture the rising consumption in these markets amid a slowdown in the Tier-I segment.

Lulu Shopping Malls, Nexus Select Trust, Phoenix Mall, Brigade Group, and others are scouting for malls that can be redeveloped or better run.

Sector watchers have identified key reasons behind this spurt, beyond the consumption shift.

Local developers in Tier-II and III cities are building smaller malls often leveraging family-owned land or expanding into retail. Institutional and listed mall players are now aggressively entering these cities.

“There has been an increase in leading mall developers expanding into Tier II and III cities. This trend is being driven by a combination of rising income levels, improving urban infrastructure, and aspirational consumption behaviour in these markets,” said Saurabh Shatdal, managing director (MD), capital markets & head-retail India, Cushman & Wakefield. The expansion is also being driven by land availability at competitive rates, under-penetration of premium malls, and a growing presence of both domestic and international retail brands. Notable developments include K Raheja’s plans to build a 600,000 square feet mall in Vizag, Phoenix Mills' acquisition of a 7.22-acre land parcel in Surat for a 1 million square feet project, and Lulu Mall’s upcoming launches in cities like Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Vizag, and several towns in Uttar Pradesh.

Lulu Group has focused on small-format malls tailored to local needs. Shibu Philips, director, said, “We identified the potential of smaller markets early on, launching our first mini mall in 2019 in Triprayar, Kerala. Building on this success, we are set to open similar malls in Tirur and Perinthalmanna by 2025 and are expanding in Uttar Pradesh. Upcoming malls will be seen in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Vijayawada, Amravati, and Kanpur.” Brigade Group, which has a footprint in Mysuru, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram, is also moving beyond Tier-I cities. Sunil Munshi, senior vice-president – retail, Brigade Group, said, “These cities are experiencing growth and urbanisation, which makes them attractive to developers like us. Malls in smaller cities are offering experiential retail and hosting local events to drive repeat footfall.”

Anuj Kejriwal, MD and chief executive officer (CEO) of retail at Anarock India, highlighted the dual-front expansion. He said, “Local developers are building smaller malls, while institutional players like Nexus and Phoenix are entering these markets with large-scale malls of 800,000 to 2 million square feet. These disrupt and consolidate local retail ecosystems.” The government’s 2023-24 household consumer expenditure survey showed a rise in discretionary spending, with increasing demand for durable goods, processed food and entertainment. The Union Budget 2025-26 has further added momentum by offering tax relief to the middle class, boosting disposable incomes and consumption in non-metro markets. With both demand and infrastructure aligning, mall developers are accelerating their footprint into emerging cities.