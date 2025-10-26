MCA fixes V3 portal glitches, reviews server capacity amid high load

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is addressing technical and user-related issues on the version 3 (V3) of its online filing portal and reviewing whether server capacity needs to be ramped up, according to official sources.

The ministry has asked LTI Mindtree, the portal’s service provider, to evaluate the user volume and identify infrastructure upgrades required to ensure smoother operations.

“A lot of technical issues have been resolved already. The number of tickets being raised has declined, and unresolved ones are now being prioritised within 48 hours,” an official said.

LTI Mindtree did not respond to Business Standard’s emailed queries.

Shift to online filing under V3 The latest version of the MCA portal, which introduced 38 new e-Forms, was launched on January 14. Unlike Version 2, where forms had to be filled offline and uploaded, V3 enables users to fill and save forms online, allowing them to resume partially completed filings later. However, company secretaries and chartered accountants have raised multiple technical concerns, citing delays in annual filings. The ministry has extended the filing deadline for companies until December 31 to provide additional time. Usage remains high despite glitches Despite these challenges, portal activity remains strong. In September 2025, 23,113 companies were registered on the MCA portal—up from 11,110 in the same month last year. The number of Director Identification Numbers (DINs) issued rose 73 per cent year-on-year to 53,217.

The new version also includes a “My Application” feature, which allows users to track the status of their filings—such as Pending for DSC upload, Under Processing, Pay Fees, and Resubmission. Professionals flag persistent snags Technical issues flagged by professionals include password reset errors, inability to update profiles, limited attachment size, and data loss while filling e-Forms. They also cited approval-related delays and the need for prior authorisations to file certain forms. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), along with the Institutes of Company Secretaries and Cost Accountants, recently met ministry officials to discuss these gaps and has also set up a dedicated help desk for professionals.