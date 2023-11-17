Home / Industry / News / Medtech sector needs to become $200 bn industry by 2030: Pharma secy

Medtech sector needs to become $200 bn industry by 2030: Pharma secy

India is currently the third-largest pharmaceutical industry in the world by volume, with a market size of around $50 billion, according to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers

Sanket Koul New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India’s MedTech sector needs to become a $200 billion industry by 2030, Pharma Secretary Arunish Chawla said on the sidelines of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Life Sciences Summit on Friday.

'To reach the desired target of $200 billion, the industry needs to grow in double digits year-on-year while reducing dependence on imports and focusing on expanding exports,' he noted.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


India is currently the third-largest pharmaceutical industry in the world by volume, with a market size of around $50 billion, according to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Speaking on the recent performance of the MedTech sector, Chawla said that it forms 10 per cent of the manufacturing sectors in India. 'By 2030, we need to maximise this rate to 20 per cent by scaling up manufacturing and enhancing exports,' he added.

Chawla added that there is a need for completely rethinking the research and development policy framework. 'We need to move from publications to patents and have a mechanism for sponsored research-oriented degrees.'

He also gave an update on the awaited guidelines for the Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma and MedTech (PRIP) scheme. 'The government, industry, and academia are working together on detailed guidelines for the PRIP scheme,' he said.

The Pharma Secretary pointed out that ultimately there would be a need to pool together both public and private resources. 'MedTech is a resource-intensive sector, and the government and industry would not be able to sponsor research of this magnitude by themselves,' he added.

Also Read

Glenmark Life Sciences Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 24.5% to Rs 135.4 cr

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

Technology can help reach more customers in life insurance sector: LIC MD

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

3,294 acres acquired since Jan 2022 for residential projects: JLL report

Hair transplant market size expected to treble to $560 mn by 2032: Expert

AI value to be unlocked with cloud adoption at scale: Capgemini report

Industry has potential to grow to $200 bn in value by 2030: Pharma Secy

Sellers seek FDI in inventory models of e-commerce for export purposes

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CIImedical policymedical industrypharma sctors

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story