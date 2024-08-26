Meity plans to deploy experts for streamlining internal govt data use

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is planning to appoint specialised data experts and analysts across multiple ministries and departments of the central government, according to sources.

The aim of deploying these specialised analysts is to streamline the internal datasets that different ministries deal with daily. They will be trained in the required skill set in collaboration with private entities having expertise in data and artificial intelligence (AI), said a person in the know. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Meity wants to build internal capacity by deploying data analysts and data experts in various line ministries, and capacity building for those individuals is an area where private firms and non-profits working in AI innovation and research would contribute,” said the person.



“The analysts will be trained in basic data and AI skills under different capacity building programmes under Meity,” he added.

An email sent to the IT Ministry seeking details about the initiative did not receive any response by the time of going to press.

The said 'data expert' may be a single person or multiple people, depending on the requirements of a particular ministry.

“Apart from analysis, another area where these experts will also help is in cross-leveraging data across different departments, which has become very important these days due to AI, and also in some of the other outputs that a specific ministry might need,” said the source.



Under the India AI Mission, the government is planning to establish a National Datasets platform where anonymised, non-personal data from both government and private organisations will be accessible to Indian startups, researchers, and academia for training their AI models.

In March this year, the Union Cabinet gave its nod to the India AI Mission with a Rs 10,372 crore outlay for five years.

With the goal of building a strong AI infrastructure, the plan includes setting up AI innovation centres for multi-modal large language models (LLMs), skilling, and developing a unified datasets platform for producing good quality datasets in the country.