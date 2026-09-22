Meity to flag Customs delays in chip shipments amid industry concerns

Apart from writing to the finance ministry about the issues with delays in Customs clearances for products needed for the semiconductor industry, the IT ministry is also likely to check for the possibility of a 'customs green channel’ for these precision tools and raw materials so that the import time is reduced to the minimum possible period, a third official said.

“This was requested by some of the countries in their respective roundtable meetings with us (the IT ministry). For a green channel to be established, there are several processes and procedures that have to be followed. We will write to the finance ministry and see what can be done,” the official said.