Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Mini packs, major dilemmas: FMCGs tackle shrinking margins, pricing woes

Mini packs, major dilemmas: FMCGs tackle shrinking margins, pricing woes

Industry executives have observed a decline in the share of the Rs 5 segment within the FMCG market, which was 35 per cent two years ago

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.
Some FMCG firms are contemplating price increases. | Representative Picture
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 1:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms are currently evaluating their entry price points of Rs 5 and Rs 10, burdened by escalating input costs and food inflation. Those unwilling to abandon the low-priced segment are contemplating a reduction in grammage due to significant increases in the prices of commodity inputs such as palm oil, coffee, and cocoa, which have risen by 50-60 per cent over the past year.
 
“Rs 20 is becoming the new Rs 10,” Krishnarao Buddha, Senior Category Head at Parle Products told The Financial Express. He noted that the Rs 20 price point currently contributes approximately 12-14 per cent to food companies’ revenues, a figure expected to rise to about 25 per cent within the next three-to-four years as firms aim to expand this segment. However, he added that the Rs 5 and Rs 10 price points are considered “sacrosanct.” “We may reduce grammage, but we will not abandon these price points,” he stated.
 
According to data from Kantar Worldpanel, the Rs 5 price point presently accounts for around 32 per cent of volumes for FMCG companies, while Rs 10 packs contribute about 23 per cent, and those priced at Rs 20 represent roughly 12-14 per cent.
 
Industry executives have observed a decline in the share of the Rs 5 segment within the FMCG market, which was 35 per cent two years ago and is expected to decrease further. Predictions indicate that the Rs 10 price point will grow and reach 25 per cent in terms of FMCG volumes, though it may plateau as focus shifts to the Rs 20 price bracket.
 
Shifting price points and market dynamics
 
In October, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India, said that the company “never wanted” to exit the Rs 5 segment. “But the situation became untenable,” he added. “Sustaining it at such substantial losses would have permanently eroded the company’s margins.” Narayanan explained that the company transitioned from Rs 5 to Rs 7, and subsequently to Rs 10, which now comprises 16-20 per cent of their business.

More From This Section

Global solar investments set to reach $500 bn this year: Pralhad Joshi

E-commerce sites record Rs 1 tn in sales; non-metros drove festive shopping

Premium

Adani, JSW Infra likely to bet Rs 80,000 crore on ports in 5 years

Premium

SECI major solar power project hits roadblock as bidding goes awry

Premium

Falling asset quality, credit costs weigh on major NBFCs in Q2FY25

 
Some firms are also contemplating price increases. “We view this as a short-term challenge and believe we can recover margins through careful price adjustments and cost stabilisation,” said Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director and CEO of Godrej Consumer Products, in a Q2 earnings statement. Other executives have expressed concerns about the squeezing of urban consumption, which constitutes 65-68 per cent of total FMCG sales.
 
A partner at a leading consultancy told The Financial Express that companies are unlikely to abandon these price points and may opt to reduce product size to maintain margins. “I believe these price points are here to stay, but input costs are currently very high,” he said, requesting anonymity.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Dabur Q2 may be a blip, price fall may provide entry to long-term investors

FMCG firms express concern over inflation, hint at potential price hikes

FMCG, auto firms hike ad spends in Q2 to revive demand, eye festive boost

Rural demand lifts hope as inflation, monsoon slow FMCG growth in cities

With crude palm oil rates on fire, consumer firms start raising prices

Topics :FMCGsFMCG Consumer goodspricing reformsfood inflationMarket trendsCommodity pricesprofit marginsconsumer spending

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story