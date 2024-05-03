Home / Industry / News / Mining sector expands by 7.5% in FY24, iron ore production up 7.4%

Mining sector expands by 7.5% in FY24, iron ore production up 7.4%

Production of iron ore was at 277 million metric tonne (MMT) in 2023-24 against 258 MMT in 2022-23, registering a growth of 7.4 per cent

India is the second largest aluminium producer, third largest lime producer and fourth largest iron ore producer in the world.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's mining sector grew by 7.5 per cent in FY24, with production of iron ore and limestone recording high growth during the year, an official statement said on Friday.

For the month of March, the index of mineral production was 1.2 per cent higher year-on-year at 156.1.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Production of iron ore was at 277 million metric tonne (MMT) in 2023-24 against 258 MMT in 2022-23, registering a growth of 7.4 per cent.

"Showing a similar trend, limestone production has also surpassed the production record of 406.5 MMT achieved in FY 2022-23, increasing by 10.7 per cent to 450 MMT in FY 2023-24," the statement said.

The production growth of iron ore and limestone reflects the robust demand conditions in the user industries viz. steel and cement.

Coupled with the high growth in aluminium, these growth trends point towards strong economic activity in user sectors such as energy, infrastructure, construction, automotive and machinery.

In the non-ferrous metal sector, the production of primary aluminium increased from 40.73 lakh tonne (LT) in 2022-23 to 41.59 LT during 2023-24.

India is the second largest aluminium producer, third largest lime producer and fourth largest iron ore producer in the world.

Also Read

NMDC exploring lithium assets, conducting negotiations in Africa, Australia

Jindal Steel & Power takes on ops at Venezuela's largest iron-ore mill

Iron ore price recovery, steady demand positive for state owned NMDC

Centre plans to tweak iron ore sale price formula in India: Report

CCI study on mining sector flags iron ore varied pricing, export issues

Fossil fuel capacity grows 2.44% in FY24; non fossil-fuel rises 11%

Delhi HC directs action against use of oxytocin in dairy colonies

ADB open to funding space sector in India, says VP Bhargav Dasgupta

Revoke licences of POCO OnePlus for anti-trade practices: Retailers to CCI

India premier destination for global clinical trials, says Harvard scholar

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :mining sectorIron OreMining industry

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story