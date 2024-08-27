Nationwide 5G radio count crosses the 450,000 mark, shows DoT data

The number of 5G radios or base transceiver stations (BTS) installed nationwide has crossed the 450,000 mark, Department of Telecommunications (DoT) data shows. A BTS is a fixed radio transceiver in any mobile network, most often in the form of a tower. However, new 5G radios are often installed on existing tower infrastructure.

This milestone was reached at the end of July, 22 months after 5G services began in October 2022. DoT officials said the 500,000 mark is currently considered optimal for nationwide 5G coverage but will need to increase going forward. The pace of BTS deployment has fluctuated in recent months but has been on a declining path. In July, 3,346 deployments took place, down from a high of 9,733 in March.

