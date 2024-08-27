From smart to short-lived: Why your TV might not last as long as you think

As Indian households increasingly embrace the allure of smart TVs, a surprising trend has emerged that might make consumers think twice before making their next big purchase. A recent LocalCircles survey has uncovered that one in three households is grappling with TV troubles much sooner than anticipated, often within just five years of bringing home their sleek, new sets.

The findings, based on responses from over 36,000 consumers across 329 districts in India, highlight concerns about the longevity and reliability of modern TVs, particularly smart TVs.

The survey gathered responses from a diverse group of consumers, with 64 per cent of respondents being men and 36 per cent women. Participants came from various regions, including 44 per cent from tier-I cities, 32 per cent from tier-II cities, and 24 per cent from tier-III, IV, and rural districts.

Smart TVs troubling consumers within five years of purchase

The survey showed that 32 per cent of respondents experienced problems with their televisions in less than five years. While a majority (61 per cent) reported that their televisions lasted over five years without needing repairs, a significant portion faced issues within a shorter time frame, particularly after the warranty period had expired.

Among those who needed repairs, 66 per cent chose to get their televisions repaired rather than replace them. However, 31 per cent of these consumers opted for local repair services instead of going through the television brand or company due to the high costs associated with official repairs. Only 3 per cent of consumers managed to get their televisions repaired under warranty.

How do today’s TVs fare compared to older versions?

The findings suggested a troubling trend where televisions, once known for their longevity, are now more likely to require repairs within a few years. This is a stark contrast to previous decades when televisions would function for 5-7 years or even up to 10 years without needing any major repairs.

The survey indicated that many televisions are failing in the 1-5 year period, often just after the warranty expires, leaving consumers to either pay high repair costs or seek less expensive but potentially risky local repair options.

High repair costs

Notably, high repair costs and the desire for newer features led 31 per cent of consumers to forgo repairs altogether and instead upgrade to a new television.

The lack of standardisation in repair services and the high cost of repairs by official service centres are significant concerns for consumers. The survey highlighted the need for more consumer-friendly policies, including the implementation of the "Right to Repair" programme, which is currently not rigorously enforced. Such measures could help lower the cost of quality repairs and provide consumers with more affordable options, it said.

Trends in TV purchases

The survey also found that 35 per cent of households that bought a television in the last five years did so through eCommerce platforms. This shift to online purchases reflects the growing consumer preference for the convenience and variety offered by online retailers, it noted.