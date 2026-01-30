Nifty100 PBT could have been 8.5% higher without labour Code effect

Over a third of India's top-100 listed companies made additional provisions for higher expenses on wages & salary from the New Labour Codes (NLC) in their quarterly results for October-December 2025 (Q3FY26).

In all, 38 out of 100 companies, which are part of the Nifty100 index, incurred combined additional expenditure or provisions amounting to ₹12,971 crore in Q3FY26.

Companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys made one-time provisions for the additional expenses related to NLC and showed them as exceptional expenses in their quarterly profit & loss (P&L) accounts.

HDFC Bank included the additional expenses from NLC provisions in its quarterly P&L account. It led to a sharp rise in its employee expenses during the quarter.

However, most companies made no additional provisions for NLC-related expenses in their Q3FY26 results and said that they are still studying its financial impact.

This includes companies with relatively large salary & wage expenses, such as Reliance Industries, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and Persistent Systems, among others.

Only 47 of these Nifty100 companies had declared their Q3 results as of Thursday. However, the trend is unlikely to be majorly different for India's topmost companies once the remaining results are out.