Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / News / Nifty100 PBT could have been 8.5% higher without labour Code effect

Nifty100 PBT could have been 8.5% higher without labour Code effect

TCS, Infosys book one-time exceptional charges, while HDFC Bank absorbs higher wage costs directly into quarterly P&L

aa
premium
Only 47 of these Nifty100 companies had declared their Q3 results as of Thursday. However, the trend is unlikely to be majorly different for India's topmost companies once the remaining results are out.
Krishna Kant
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 11:02 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Over a third of India's top-100 listed companies made additional provisions for higher expenses on wages & salary from the New Labour Codes (NLC) in their quarterly results for October-December 2025 (Q3FY26).
 
In all, 38 out of 100 companies, which are part of the Nifty100 index, incurred combined additional expenditure or provisions amounting to ₹12,971 crore in Q3FY26.
 
Companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys made one-time provisions for the additional expenses related to NLC and showed them as exceptional expenses in their quarterly profit & loss (P&L) accounts.
 
HDFC Bank included the additional expenses from NLC provisions in its quarterly P&L account. It led to a sharp rise in its employee expenses during the quarter.
 
However, most companies made no additional provisions for NLC-related expenses in their Q3FY26 results and said that they are still studying its financial impact.
 
This includes companies with relatively large salary & wage expenses, such as Reliance Industries, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and Persistent Systems, among others.
 
Only 47 of these Nifty100 companies had declared their Q3 results as of Thursday. However, the trend is unlikely to be majorly different for India's topmost companies once the remaining results are out.
 
The additional provisions/expenses on account of NLC was 7.7 per cent of these companies combined employee expenses and around 2.1 per cent of their overall variable expenses (including raw material & energy expenses) in Q3.
 
For comparison, these 38 companies in the Business Standard sample reported combined employee expenses of ₹1.66 trillion in Q3FY26. Their overall non-fixed expenses (including raw material and energy expenditure) were around ₹6 trillion in the quarter.
 
Additional provisions/expenses from NLC adversely impacted companies’ margins and profitability in Q3FY26.
 
A back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests that without NLC provisions, these companies’ combined earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) would have been higher by 4.2 per cent in Q3FY26.
 
Their profit before tax (PBT) would have been higher by 8.5 per cent in the quarter.
 
As a result, without NLC provisions, these companies' Ebitda would have grown by 6.3 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY26 instead of the reported 2.1 per cent.
 
Similarly, their PBT in Q3FY26 would have grown by 9.4 per cent Y-o-Y instead of 0.8 per cent reported in the quarter. (See the adjoining table).
 
The companies in the sample reported combined Ebitda and PBT of ₹3.04 trillion and ₹1.5 trillion, respectively, in Q3FY26.
 
Among individual companies, the biggest impact of the NLC provisions was reported by TCS at ₹ 2,128 crore.
 
It was followed by Larsen & Toubro (₹1,344 crore), Infosys (₹1,289 crore), HDFC Bank (₹1,037 crore), Interglobe Aviation (operator of IndiGo) (₹969 crore) and HCL Technologies (₹956 crore).
 
However, Interglobe Aviation topped the charts in terms of NLC provisions' impact on the bottom line. The NLC provisions were nearly half of its salary & wage expenses in Q3FY26 and 172 per cent of its PBT in the quarter.
 
Similarly, NLC provisions amounted to 45.2 per cent of LTIMindtree PBT in Q3FY26 and it was 36.3 per cent of JSW Steel PBT in the quarter. Other companies which saw a big negative impact on their PBT include Cipla (30.9 per cent of PBT in Q3FY26), HDFC Life Insurance (23.8 per cent), Larsen & Toubro (23.1 per cent) and SBI Life Insurance (21.1 per cent) among others.
 
According to the NLC provisions, companies’ share of basic pay in an employee's overall cost to company (CTC) salary will rise.
 
This means that companies will have to set aside higher amounts for separation and retirement benefits, such as provident funds, gratuity and pensions.
 
Many companies chose to make additional one-time provisions for the projected higher payouts.  
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt to provide AI tools, GPUs to universities, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt to provide AI infrastructure, GPUs to universities for skilling

Centre proposes amendment to allow drug imports via Navi Mumbai airport

Premium

NSDC International plans to widen Japan skilling through six states

Premium

Centrally funded infrastructure projects see 18.3% cost jump in December

Topics :TCSInfosys Tech firmsNew Labour CodesHDFC

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story