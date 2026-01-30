Centrally funded infrastructure projects see 18.3% cost jump in December

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which accounts for the largest share of ongoing central projects, saw costs rise 1.96 per cent over the original outlay, translating into an overrun of about ₹10,358 crore. Similarly, projects under railways, steel, power, and petroleum and natural gas saw costs rise by 21.4 per cent, 16.6 per cent, 15.8 per cent and 15.5 per cent, respectively.
In contrast, only a handful of ministries, such as higher education and sports, reported savings, with their revised expenditure below the original estimates by 1.77 per cent and 32.5 per cent, respectively.