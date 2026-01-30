Centrally funded infrastructure projects see 18.3% cost jump in December

Aggregate costs of centrally funded infrastructure projects jumped nearly 18.3 per cent in December as cost overruns pushed revised estimates to ₹35.1 trillion from the original cost of ₹29.7 trillion across 1,392 ongoing projects, according to data from the latest Flash Report on Central Sector Infrastructure Projects Costing ₹150 Crore and Above by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). However, the cost overrun in December moderated sequentially from 22 per cent in November.

In absolute terms, cost escalation stood at ₹5.42 trillion from the original estimates, up from ₹5.37 trillion a month earlier.

The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation continued to report the steepest overrun among individual ministries, with revised costs more than doubling from initial estimates and recording an overrun of ₹99,854 crore, a 102 per cent jump, the same level as in November. The Department of Telecommunications followed with an 80.36 per cent overrun amounting to ₹1.22 trillion, while the Ministry of Mines registered an escalation of nearly 27.7 per cent, or ₹2,380.14 crore.